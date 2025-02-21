Back in Austin, Young Spurs Look to Spoil Kevin Durant's Texas Homecoming
AUSTIN, Texas — Eighteen years ago, Kevin Durant, fellow Texas teammate Justin Mason and one of Durant's buddies, Randy Williams, piled out of a Chevy Cavalier at the mall midweek.
It's one of the 36-year-old's fondest memories of his time with the Longhorns, off the court at least. The basketball honor belongs to knocking off the "thorn-in-our-side" Texas A&M Aggies in double overtime on the last day of February.
It's also what had him feeling "nostalgic" upon returning to Austin.
“We used to go to the mall every weekend," Durant fondly recalled, "buy our clothes for where we were going. Then we would walk around on Sixth Street on the weekends after our Saturday games.
"Those are the most memorable times, just hanging out with those dudes."
READ MORE: Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers in Spurs' New Reality
Back then, Durant was a hot shot who hoped to bring Texas back to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament after Rick Barnes' 2006 squad did the same a year prior. When his time was up, he'd fallen short of that goal, but not before cementing a legacy for himself.
"I love Austin," Durant said. "I love being here. City's grown. I've got a few friends here. I just like hanging out here."
Now 36 years old, Durant is back "home." Moody Center is selling his college jersey to honor his return — though his name has been replaced with "Spurs" — and a large portion of the crowd is likely to cheer like he never left.
That bit the Spurs have already prepared for.
"He's going to have a lot of fans here," Devin Vassell said. "The atmosphere is probably going to be ridiculous. I'm excited for that for sure."
This season, San Antonio has been on the outside looking in regarding a potential postseason push. An increased defensive presence sits atop the list of needed improvements, which was no secret.
"That's our calling card," Vassell said. "We've just got to stay with that. If we're able to turn people over and get them missing shots ... and get the rebound, now we're going."
The only problem? Slowing down one of the league's purest scorers isn't a cake walk; homecoming night doesn't help, either.
Turns out, the Spurs aren't the only ones excited for the matchup.
"I'm looking forward to it," Suns forward Devin Booker said. "We know how much of a legend he is in this building, on this campus and in this city ... there's nothing like the college love."
As the Spurs take the court for two "home" games, they'll look not only to ruin Durant's special night, but earn some much needed momentum at the same time. With Victor Wembanyama out for the season, Thursday night's stage brings no shortage of motivation.
And if the friendly crowd helps the Spurs at all, San Antonio has done its job.
"We really want to drive the point home that we have the utmost respect for Kevin and what he's done for this community, for the University of Texas," Spurs Sports & Entertainment SVP of Strategic Growth Brandon James told Spurs On SI. "but this is a Spurs home game."
READ MORE: Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama
For Vassell, buying into such an idea was easy. Austin brought him a sense of familiarity, and not just by being in San Antonio's backyard.
"It's a different spot to play at," he said. "The gym, it almost feels like you're back in college."
If Booker had his druthers, center court would feature Durant's logo instead of the Spurs'. If Vassell had his, Texas' student section would show up once again to add to the excitement.
If Durant had his?
Moot point. He's home. Yet his homecoming joy still looms.
"I think it's going to be an electric time," he said. "This city is a basketball city ... just bringing that NBA energy is going to be amazing. Of course (fans are) going to come show out for the Spurs and a former Longhorn."
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived