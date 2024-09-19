Inside The Spurs

Locked On Spurs: Where Does Gregg Popovich Rank Among NBA Head Coaches?

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been with the franchise for its ups and downs, but entering Year 30, is he still a top-10 coach in the NBA?

Matt Guzman

Apr 9, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gives direction during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Apr 9, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gives direction during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, the oldest coach in the NBA and perhaps the greatest coach of all time, depending on who you ask.

But right now, his status there — and even in the top-10 — is in question. Recently, the Spurs haven't been near the top of the Western Conference and even with Victor Wembanyama entering the mix, they finished 22-60.

Some see it as an indictment on the veteran coach. That he isn't up to par with the modernity of the game or the process for finding success, but simply put, that's far from the truth.

Matt Guzman

