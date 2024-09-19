Locked On Spurs: Where Does Gregg Popovich Rank Among NBA Head Coaches?
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, the oldest coach in the NBA and perhaps the greatest coach of all time, depending on who you ask.
But right now, his status there — and even in the top-10 — is in question. Recently, the Spurs haven't been near the top of the Western Conference and even with Victor Wembanyama entering the mix, they finished 22-60.
Some see it as an indictment on the veteran coach. That he isn't up to par with the modernity of the game or the process for finding success, but simply put, that's far from the truth.
Check out the latest episode of Locked On Spurs to dive in and find out why:
