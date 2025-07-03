San Antonio Spurs Make Major Dylan Harper Announcement
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2025-26 roster is continuing to take shape. Thursday afternoon, the team announced it has officially signed No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper.
The Spurs were lucky in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, jumping all the way up to the second overall pick and landing the talent Rutgers guard and son of former NBA Champion Ron Harper. While he'll have to earn his spot in a loaded backcourt, San Antonio at least knows they have him agreed to his contract.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed, though it is expected to be a rookie-scale deal worth just north of $56 million over four seasons. Rookie deals contain a team option on each of the latter two seasons; Harper will be extension-eligible following the 2027-28 season.
Harper got a first look at his new jersey on draft night, but won't wear it on the court as the Spurs head to San Francisco for the seventh annual California Classic. According to a team spokesperson, the point guard is dealing with a groin injury.
"It’s minor," Spurs summer league coach Mike Noyes explained. "He’s been doing OK. He’s been on the court … a terrific teammate (with) vocal leadership.”
Harper will become the first Spur since Kawhi Leonard to don No. 2, but the comparisons stop there. The Rutgers product is the organization's first No. 2 overall pick and likely the last top-five prospect for several seasons as San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama era continues.
If you ask him, he likes the sound of that.
"I was ready to get with that organization, man," Harper said on draft night. "Ready to get things rolling. I'm just super excited and happy and always grateful for everything."
