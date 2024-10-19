Spurs Preseason: San Antonio Exercises Team Option on 4 Players for 2025-26 Season
With the deadline to pick up or decline team options set for Saturday, Oct. 19, the San Antonio Spurs got their housekeeping done early.
Announced Friday evening, San Antonio will pick up its fourth-year team options on Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, while also picking up its third-year team option on Victor Wembanyama, keeping them on contract through the 2025-26 NBA season.
Sochan appeared in 74 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. On his career, he's averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.6 minutes across 130 games and 126 starts.
After playing an unfamiliar point-guard role last season in what's since been deemed the "Jeremy Sochan Experiment," the third-year forward is set to return to such a position with the influx of Stephon Castle and Chris Paul — something he's certainly looking forward to.
"It feels good," Sochan said. "It's natural. We have Chris Paul, but we also have the younger players who have improved and who are still growing, too, so it's been great."
READ MORE: Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
Branham averaged 9.2. points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes across 75 games and 29 starts) ast season. He scored in double figures 35 times, including five 20-point games on his way to surpassing 1,000 career points.
His year was less exciting, as both he and Wesley were similarly categorized. Both guards were expected to take a step forward and for Branham, that level is still waiting. In the Spurs' final preseason contest, he performed well, but has a ways to go before earning a rotational spot.
Wesley, on the other hand, averaged 4.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes in 61 games and just three starts last season. He holds career averages of 4.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 98 total games with San Antonio.
READ MORE: Wesley Prepared to Make Name for Himself Next Season
He's been repeatedly praised for his defensive prowess — bulldog-esque, accordingot Zach Collins — and has the most ground to make up on offense, but through training camp and preseason, he's looked ready to take his game up a level.
"My goal this season is really just to make a name for myself," Wesley said. "People really don't know who I am. I think it's the next step."
Wembanyama rounds out the picked-up options for the Spurs. Last season, he appeared in 71 games — all starts — and averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, an NBA-best 3.58 blocks as well as 1.24 steals. He became the first player in NBA history to surpass 1,500+ points, 700+ rebounds, 250+ assists, 250+ blocks while making 100+ 3-pointers in a single season.
His option might was a no-brainer for San Antonio, especially with the heights he's hoping to reach this season. And while it's hard to imagine what they could be for a player who took the league by storm, that seems to be the best part. At least, as far as the Spurs are concerned.
"He's 1-of-1," Sochan said of Wembanyama. "People are going to realize that.
"I’m excited where we’re at as a team. We’re ready to grow and level up.”
