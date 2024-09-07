Spurs Starter, Saturday, September 7, 2024: Victor Wembanyama Shows Off New Hair
There remains one month until the San Antonio Spurs take the floor at Frost Bank Center for the first preseason game of the year against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That day, Victor Wembanyama will showcase snippets of what could be to come in his second season.
He also might be donning a new hairstyle.
In a recent Instagram post, the 20-year-old star was seen playing soccer on a beach, among other things, during some much-needed relaxation time over the offseason. What caught the attention of many, however, were his braids.
His pre-season hairdo isn't the first of its kind. Prior to his rookie season, a viral clip showing Wembanyama with hair dye similar to his teammate, Jeremy Sochan created discourse surrounding the young team's chemistry. This year, it's more about his confidence than anything else.
Even if he opts not to keep it for the season, however, he's likely to make strides in his overall performance.
There are 45 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
