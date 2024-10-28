Spurs vs. Rockets Round 2: How to Watch, Game Information
The San Antonio Spurs are atop the world.
Well, not really. They're 10th in the Western Conference after dropping Game 1 of their 2024-25 season to the Dallas Mavericks, but they made up for it with a win at home against the Houston Rockets — an outcome Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was all-too excited for.
READ MORE: Castle, Spurs Ready to Face Rockets for 2nd Straight Time
Now with a win under their belt and another game against the same opponent, it'll fall on the Spurs to put forth the same effort if they want to try and begin a win streak.
Crashing the glass to win the rebound battle and scoring down low will be pivotal to that, as will Victor Wembanyama having another strong performance. Luckily, he called his shot on how long it'd take him to ramp back up — and he'll be looking to do it again.
As the second of two battles prepares to tip off, here's what you need to know:
General Info, How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7 p.m. Central
- Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
- TV Broadcast: FanDuel Sports Network
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds via FanDuel
- Spread: Spurs +2.5
- TOTAL: 220
- Money Line: Spurs +120, Rockets -142
Spurs vs. Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams - QUESTIONABLE (knee, calf)
- N'Faly Dante - OUT (two-way)
- Jack McVeigh - OUT (two-way)
- Nate Williams - OUT (two-way)
San Antonio Spurs
- Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
- Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch
Same venue. Same team. Same time — almost.
The Spurs are welcoming back their in-state rivals for another matchup after what ended up being a nail-biter Saturday night, and the last time out, they took care of business.
Wembanyama came alive, notching an efficient 29 points and posting three blocks, while Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes hit their shots from beyond the arc and Keldon Johnson filled in as a spark plug off the bench.
READ MORE: Wembanyama Shakes Off Early-Season Rust in Spurs' Win
As a team, San Antonio out-rebounded Houston and scored more paint points in an aggressive showing which turned scrappy, though Chris Paul largely dismissed a scuffle between Wembanyama and Dillon Brooks.
“Y’all done seen a lot worse," the veteran explained. "Steve Nash ran into the doggone scorer’s table, right? They bleeding and all that stuff … come on, man. We're NBA players.”
Key to the second game between these two teams will be whoever dominates the boards. If Wembanyama has another strong outing and gets help from his supporting cast, the Spurs will put themselves in a strong position to nab another victory.
Add in winning the rebound battle, and the odds only increase.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'