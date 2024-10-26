Inside The Spurs

Spurs vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Information

As the San Antonio Spurs head home for the first time of the season, they'll face a familiar opponent in the Houston Rockets twice in a row.

Matt Guzman

Mar 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) drives to the basket while defended by Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the second half at Frost Bank Center.
/ Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
After falling short in the season opener, the San Antonio Spurs are back in action, this time at home for the first time of the year.

Coming to town is a team they're all-too familiar with: the Houston Rockets. Led by Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun and a plethora of young talent, the Silver & Black have a test in front of them, but also a chance to gain some intel on their in-state rivals.

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday evening's game, the Spurs have another bout with Houston Monday in the same venue, leaving some comparison to be drawn between the two matchups.

As the first battle prepares to tip off, here's what you need to know:

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) is guarded by Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1).
Oct 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) is guarded by Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

General Info, How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Central
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Broadcast: KENS5
  • Streaming: NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds via FanDuel
  • Spread: Spurs +1.5
  • TOTAL: 222
  • Money Line: Spurs +108, Rockets -126

Spurs vs. Rockets Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • Steven Adams - QUESTIONABLE (knee)

San Antonio Spurs

  • Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
  • Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)

Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch

Halfway through their season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, it looked as if the Spurs were going to be competitive through the fourth quarter.

Entering the game, an upset wasn't expected, but it was certainly palpable through 24 minutes of play, even despite Victor Wembanyama's struggles.

That was, of course, until Klay Thompson came alive and Luka Dončić led Dallas to a 20-point lead.

"The first half, I loved the effort," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, "but our sloppiness hurt us, and their physicality stopped us a little bit ... There wasn’t as much movement, and that’s a killer for us."

As the Spurs prepare to host the Rockets, something to watch will be their ability to keep up. If they do so, they could open their home slate on a positive note.

If not? At least there's Monday.

