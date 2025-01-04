Spurs Start Back-to-Back Games With Nuggets Looking For First Win of New Year
The San Antonio Spurs (17-16) look for their second win in a row as the team kicks off a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets (19-13). The opening game of the two game set starts in Denver, a place the Spurs haven't won since April 2022.
The Spurs have won two of their last three and are coming off an impressive home win over the LA Clippers. The Nuggets have won three in a row, scoring over 130 in all three games. The two teams will see each other twice over the weekend and then play a third game in early April.
The matchup will feature two of the league's best big men as Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama square off. Jokic is leading the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assits averaging 30.7, 13 and 9.7 respectively. Wembanyama is is pacing the Spurs in points and rebounds, averaging 25.6 and 10 respectively while Chris Paul is leading San Antonio in assists with 8.3 per game.
Both sides enter the game banged up as San Antonio will be without Jeremy Sochan and Denver is without Aaron Gordon.
The Denver Nuggets are a 6.5-point favorite and ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor gives the Nuggets a 59.9 percent chance to pull out the victory. The game tips off at 8 p.m. CT in Bell Arena and San Antonio Spurs On SI will have coverage at the conclusion.