'The Mustang': Now Longest-Tenured Spur, Keldon Johnson Ready to Ride Again
SAN ANTONIO — Behind a set of metal gates fixed with his logo, Keldon Johnson boasts a small menagerie in the San Antonio Hill Country.
Longhorn Ranch, about 45 minutes west of Frost Bank Center, has been home to Johnson's 13 goats, eight chickens, seven dogs, four miniature cows and a pair of horses for three years. Every time he mentions it, the question follows.
"Which one is your favorite?" he's asked.
Johnson smiles. He always does.
"I don't have favorites," he says. "I just love animals. They're my pets."
The San Antonio Spurs star learned the ropes early on. His mother Rochelle's side of the family hosted Thanksgiving annually in Chesterfield, Va. on a farm he first called home, complete with cows, horses and all in-between.
Handling farm tasks gave Johnson his earliest exposure to ranching and riding. Once he started, he never wanted to stop.
"They all need care," Johnson said of his own livestock family. "It's all fun. It's a job, but it's fun. It's what I love to do."
Johnson has said the same about basketball. With six seasons under his belt, he often speaks about the hardwood escape it provides. In terms of hardship, last year was especially tumultuous.
Victor Wembanyama's season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis threatened to derail his career before the 21-year-old embarked on a spiritual awakening. Wembanyama returned feeling stronger than before; it was Johnson who manifested seeing his smiling face on the floor again.
"It doesn't feel right when I'm not playing," Wembanyama said. "It was my first time being away from official games for so long. It was my first time being away from shooting the basketball."
Wembanyama's injury taught Johnson about perspective, too. In the same way he views basketball as a sanctuary, his ranch offers him peace.
"It doesn't always have to be basketball," he said. "Regardless of how my day goes here, when I go home, everybody's excited. Everybody wants to get their neck scratched, their belly rubbed. The love is always there with the animals."
Donning a Stetson crown, Johnson plans to bring that same love to the Spurs.
"The energy, toughness," Johnson said, "that’s just being Keldon. I feel like I’m a big part of the group. And every day, I'm just being myself."
It Just Comes Natural
It was Gregg Popovich who dubbed Johnson "The Mustang."
Popovich can appreciate wide-open land, though as a self-proclaimed oenophile, he'd prefer vines and grapes to saddles and stirrups. But he wasn't so poetic with Johnson's moniker.
"Pop gave me that nickname because I was a rookie running around wild," Johnson said, laughing. "I was reckless on the court."
Perhaps he was. Johnson was a hotshot from Kentucky with sights on making "Big Team" from the get-go. But he had to be humbled.
"When I was a rookie, you think you know everything," Johnson said, "but you don’t know anything. From then to now, (it's) a totally different profession"
That season, Johnson picked up good habits. He learned to show up on time for practice every single time. He learned when it was OK to ask Popovich about his wine habits. And how to be confident with the basketball.
"The Austin (Spurs) helped me develop," Johnson said, vividly remembering his rookie season. "That was important development for my young career. It really was a turning point for me ... those things have changed magnificently."
Since then, Johnson has claimed a leadership role within the Spurs' locker room. From a vocal standpoint, he's no Chris Paul. But he got his number back with more seniority than any other player in San Antonio.
“Those guys are our vets," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "They’ve been around long enough to know what things are supposed to look like."
“Veterans — they know the league really well," Wembanyama added. "They will have an important role for us, for sure."
Even still, Keldon Johnson isn't keen on the term "mentor."
"Being able to be here the longest, I can show the younger guys the way," Keldon Johnson said. "I can be a big brother to some of the guys and a brother to other guys. I want to help in any way I can."
Johnson prides himself on honesty. That much, he says, is expected from a leader. It's easy on good days, and tougher on bad days.
All of it is part of the trade.
San Antonio struck gold; leadership came easily to Johnson. He’s always been the loudest in the room. That much was natural, especially considering a farmhand must know how to lead.
Most players opt to use their pregame entrances as a runway.
Chrome Hearts, Chanel, Cartier and, for Wembanyama, Louis Vuitton headline the list of brands that live in arena tunnels. Johnson takes the chances he gets to dress up, only it takes a different look for him than the rest of his peers.
"I try to dress it up a little," Johnson said, noting that his "nice boots" are saved for dinners and games. "It's nice to show off a different side of my life."
Sometimes, Johnson surprises himself with his outfits. His collection boasts over 50 cowboy hats, sized precisely at 7 ⅝, and hundreds of long-shafted boots that fill his in-home boot well.
"I've got boots I haven't even worn yet," Johnson said.
Johnson is sure to keep a fresh, black hat on him in case of emergency. It isn't always adorning his head, but it provides comfort similar to work boots.
"It's a lifestyle," Johnson said. "It's everyday attire. I'm always wearing boots and jeans, taking care of animals. It's more convenient for me."
At Longhorn Ranch, there’s no shortage of ways for Johnson to unwind. Beyond his animals, the property recently added a pond for local fishing. He also has a collection of ATVs, though none of his teammates have been lucky enough to ride. He hopes to host more of them soon.
"It's a totally different lifestyle for them," Johnson said. "Hopefully this year, we'll get more people out there ... all of them are willing to try it."
The 26-year-old enjoys the whirlwind of his ranch. Albeit slowly, he's beginning to bring his teammates over the river.
"I am a country fan," Luke Kornet laughed. "But I'm a little newer to the game. I was a big contrarian when I was younger. I was like: 'Ew, no.'"
Some are more keen on the music; others are into the garb.
"Of course I enjoy it," Wembanyama said of donning the occasional cowboy hat. "I can't say I live the lifestyle as much as Keldon, but I enjoy it."
Some of Johnson's favorite artists, shared with Kornet, Riley Minix and Austin Spurs point guard Jamaree Bouyea, include Cody Jinks, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs. His pregame warmups feature "You Should Probably Leave" and "Better Together," among other tracks.
Once upon a time, he used to get flak for letting steel guitars wail over the Spurs' gym speakers. Now, not so much. They even join him sometimes.
"It's growing on some of the guys," Johnson joked. "We're changing them."
The Perfect Country And Western Song
Johnson was quick to name the winner of the Spurs' first annual rookie karaoke contest. Spoiler: It wasn't the guy who sang country.
"Carter Bryant," Johnson said. "Because I sang with him."
Bryant, who sang third in a group of Harrison Ingram, Dylan Harper, David Jones-Garcia and Riley Minix, opted for Mario's "Let Me Love You." Luckily, he'd grown up belting the tune in his mother's car.
But he still has vocal work to do.
"I wish I could sing," Bryant said. "If I could sing, that would be all of the infinity stones. That'd be nice. But I guess basketball is cool, too."
Harper opted to rap NBA YoungBoy while Jones-Garcia went for Bad Bunny. Ingram boldly sang Rihanna, and Minix, who rounded out the crowd, shot for crowd participation. He let Garth Brooks take the lead.
"I wanted Riley to sing 'Wagon Wheel,'" Johnson said a few days later, "but he still got the crowd going."
Johnson played emcee for the evening — a role he claims wasn't planned — and danced to the classic groove of "Friends in Low Places." Meanwhile, Kornet cautiously took a backseat.
"Riley had it," the center ruled. "I don't think I actually know the lyrics well enough, if we're going to be completely transparent and honest. I know the chorus! But you've got to let the man shine a little bit."
He went on: "You don't want the old bull to overtake the young stag. I don't know if that's the proper lingo."
Johnson isn’t the oldest stag in San Antonio’s fold, but he’s hunted his fair share. The same patience it takes to line up a shot in the woods is what the forward has harnessed over seven seasons.
He feels in his best form yet.
"I’m definitely comfortable," Johnson said at Media Day. "I’ve been here all summer ... I’m ready. I feel like I’m in a good spot, mentally and physically."
Since arriving to Texas in 2019, Johnson has embraced the people around him. First it was Austin Spurs coach Blake Ahearn. Then Dejounte Murray and later Jakob Poeltl. Johnson's endearing bond with Popovich hung over all of his relationships; this season will be his first without him.
"Coach Pop is ... the best coach I’ve ever played for in my life," Johnson said. "Amazing person. And same thing with Mitch, but Mitch is different. He brings that energy. He’s younger. I’m excited to play for Mitch Johnson."
The Spurs have lofty expectations for their first season under Mitch Johnson. Part of it is fueled by Wembanyama's resurgence as the Frenchman aims to find himself back in All-Star form. But part of it comes from Keldon Johnson, his energy. Him and all of his veteran teammates.
“Me and K.J. have been locked in since I got here," Devin Vassell said. "We push each other every day. He’s been here seven years, I’ve been here six years. We're just trying to show everybody what the Spurs way is."
Keldon Johnson had a rather productive conversation with Victor Wembanyama about three weeks before the regular season began.
"Damn," Johnson told his teammate. "We were stuck at one point."
The Spurs haven't seen the playoffs since Wembanyama's arrival in 2023. A foundation of potential and youth was leveled by experience and reality; San Antonio simply wasn't ready to compete in the Western Conference.
It didn't change anything about Johnson's preparation.
"We’re not hiding our expectations," he said. "We expect to win ... I really feel like whatever I need to do, I'll do it. You've always got to be inclined to learn."
After Murray's departure, Johnson became San Antonio's No. 1 option en route to playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. As talent began to stack around Wembanyama, his role shifted to support. Johnson is the team's sixth man; with the Spurs, that's hardly a downgrade.
Between Johnson's tenacious ability to drive the basket and willingness to find the open man, San Antonio is no longer stuck.
"He's a dog," Bryant said. "He's going to get it done any way, whether he's scoring the basketball or defending ... he knows how to win basketball games without having the ball in his hands."
"He's the epitome of effort and energy," Mitch Johnson added. "There's no substitute for that. It's infectious. It's contagious."
Johnson has been with San Antonio the longest of anybody on the roster. He's still younger a handful of the team's more recent additions, but in that sense, age doesn't matter. He can teach De'Aaron Fox as much as Fox can teach him.
"I may need help," Johnson said, careful not to paint himself all-knowing. "I can lean on Devin. Or some of the young guys, they bring different things. You should be able to lean on your teammates without being ashamed."
His teammates already have that down with him.
"We're developing really well," Johnson said. "This team is very close. I think we have all the tools to have a successful season."
Wembanyama defined success for the Spurs as finishing with a top-six seed in the Western Conference — "making the playoffs," he said. Johnson has the same definition on the basketball court.
At home, success is whether or not he's taken care of his own. Johnson plans to do that, too. He'll feed his goats, keep his chickens safe from raccoons and make sure everybody gets their belly rubbed.
Heading into Year 7, Keldon Johnson is still the same unapologetic cowboy he's always been. But he's not the same reckless mustang.
The only similarity is his Stetson.
"I'm a Spur," Johnson said. "I love being here. I love playing with San Antonio Spurs across my chest. It means more than basketball. This is my family."