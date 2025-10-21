Victor Wembanyama Praises Rookie Cooper Flagg Ahead of Spurs-Mavericks
Cooper Flagg has only played against Dylan Harper, but he's got eyes on another San Antonio Spurs star heading into the Dallas Mavericks' season opener.
“I have obviously seen tape," Flagg said of Victor Wembanyama on Tuesday. "I have never seen him play in person. From what the guys have told me, he’s kind of something you have never seen before."
Perhaps the most experienced playing against Wembanyama is Anthony Davis, who's had his share of battles with the Frenchman dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now with the Mavericks, he stands to challenge San Antonio's frontcourt depth.
Wembanyama, meanwhile, has his eyes on the rookie.
Wembanyama Compliments Flagg
Speaking after practice a day before the Spurs' regular-season opener against Dallas, Wembanyama spoke on Flagg and what he's seen from him.
"I've seen lots of highlights," he said. "I've always loved the intensity. It takes some humility to play with such intensity in an era where, for young players, it's cool to be nonchalant."
Flagg has proven to be an impressive addition for the Mavericks, averaged double figures throughout the team's preseason slate. Standing 6-foot-9, the rookie brings a unique versatility that adds a layer to Dallas' offense.
“He’s a hell of a player, man,” Spurs rookie Carter Bryant said. “Everybody sees it. Everybody knows what he’s capable of.”
San Antonio is taking it upon itself to slow that down.
“We're coming to play,” Spurs forward Julian Champagnie said. “We have our own expectations as a team, and they have their own expectations, so it should be a really good one.”
The Spurs will be without De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Lindy Waters III, and Kelly Olynyk to begin the regular season, though none of the four players are expected to miss more than a few games.
Without them, San Antonio mustered an undefeated preseason slate, and while those contests didn't mean much in the big picture, they set the stage for a successful start to the season — one in which the team has one lofty goal.
Overcoming the Mavericks is simply the first step.
"Success would be getting into the playoffs and not the play-in (tournament)," Wembanyama said, "so, I guess that means (the) sixth seed."
Tipoff from American Airlines Center between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Wednesday night.