Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Victor Wembanyama on the injury report against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Oct 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
A win over the Oklahoma City Thunder might do wonders for the momentum of a still-ailing San Antonio Spurs squad eyeing a potential bid at the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

But that's an arduous task. And like it was against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday evening, San Antonio will still be without Victor Wembanyama.

The 21-year-old superstar was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder — a diagnosis set to sideline him for the remainder of the season and into the offseason — and will miss his seventh game Sunday evening.

Beyond Wembanyama, the Spurs might be without Charles Bassey once more as the center continues to doctor a bone bruise in his left knee, but a final status has yet to be determined. Chet Holmgren will also be unavailable, helping ease opposing size.

The Thunder's full injury report is as follows:

  • Branden Carlson - AVAILABLE
  • Alex Ducas - AVAILABLE
  • Dillon Jones - AVAILABLE
  • Ousmane Dieng - QUESTIONABLE (Left Wrist; Sprain)
  • Chet Holmgren - OUT (Left Ankle; Sprain)
  • Isaiah Joe - OUT (Low Back; Soreness)
  • Ajay Mitchell - OUT (Right Great Toe; Surgery)

As it sits, the Spurs are No. 13 in the West, 5 1/2 games back from No. 10, while the Thunder leads the conference at 48-11.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center, for the first time since Feb. 1 is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Published
