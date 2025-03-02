Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Thunder
A win over the Oklahoma City Thunder might do wonders for the momentum of a still-ailing San Antonio Spurs squad eyeing a potential bid at the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.
But that's an arduous task. And like it was against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday evening, San Antonio will still be without Victor Wembanyama.
The 21-year-old superstar was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder — a diagnosis set to sideline him for the remainder of the season and into the offseason — and will miss his seventh game Sunday evening.
Beyond Wembanyama, the Spurs might be without Charles Bassey once more as the center continues to doctor a bone bruise in his left knee, but a final status has yet to be determined. Chet Holmgren will also be unavailable, helping ease opposing size.
The Thunder's full injury report is as follows:
- Branden Carlson - AVAILABLE
- Alex Ducas - AVAILABLE
- Dillon Jones - AVAILABLE
- Ousmane Dieng - QUESTIONABLE (Left Wrist; Sprain)
- Chet Holmgren - OUT (Left Ankle; Sprain)
- Isaiah Joe - OUT (Low Back; Soreness)
- Ajay Mitchell - OUT (Right Great Toe; Surgery)
As it sits, the Spurs are No. 13 in the West, 5 1/2 games back from No. 10, while the Thunder leads the conference at 48-11.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center, for the first time since Feb. 1 is set for 7 p.m. EST.
