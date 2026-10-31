It's hard not to think about Tobias Harris out there with this San Antonio Spurs team.

The team has shown an immense ability to mount a scoring attack from multiple angles. Finding the open shot, the right shot, has been a priority. Who better to join that attack than the veteran sharpshooter?

Over his 15-year career, Harris has averaged over 15 points a game, shooting 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3. He has proven his worth on a contender just last year with the Detroit Pistons. Harris is steady, and ready, at all times.

Unfortunately, the team has yet to see just how he will fit on this talented, hungry, team. During training camp, Harris suffered a strained left calf, keeping him sidelined through, so far, Halloween. There's no official word yet on when exactly Harris will be back, but Spurs coach Mitch Johnson offered some insight into how San Antonio is approaching the situation.

"It's a tough one," Johnson said. "I understand he wants to be out there, and he's getting closer, it's just something we will be unfortunately conservative with."

Understandably, San Antonio wants him on the court, and so do the fans. But the way the Spurs are handling this proves what kind of organization they are.

Injuries have taken over this league. What was a highly anticipated season has been clouded by a mountain of serious injuries. Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Ja Morant, Chet Holmgren, Tyrese Haliburton, Kawhi Leonard, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Ben Simmons and Jalen Duren are all among players who will be missing significant time with injury.

Edwards is perhaps one of the biggest losses, especially for a Minnesota Timberwolves squad with hopes of competing for an NBA championship. The guard is expected to miss at least two months, including Saturday's contest against the Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs do not want any names added to that list. This has been a concerning start for the NBA, and taking the "conservative" route with Harris is the right one. And while he remains without a concrete timetable, he's expected to return "soon."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Antonio added Harris over the summer to add a piece their puzzle was missing.

Harris' experience in the NBA and the situations he has played through will prove to be incredibly crucial as the season takes form. He's likely to be a key piece when this team has to compete in the playoffs again. That is exactly the point; it is still very early in the season.

"Whatever opportunity is presented, I'm going to make the best of it," Harris said during training camp. "I think there's this unwritten rule in the league of expectation, and I don't really play by that rule. You've got to come in and ... earn every single minute."

The Spurs have the pieces they need to not just stay afloat, but to build chemistry, learn and find an identity. They have already started to.

The Spurs have taken this approach before, most recently when Victor Wembanyama strained his calf last year and missed 12 games. Being cautious then proved worth it — the Frenchman was eased back into the rotation on a long-term minutes restriction even after he was cleared to play again — and the Spurs reached the NBA Finals.

The San Antonio Spurs have been widely regarded for how they run this team. The foundations they build, the development, the family atmosphere has always been apparent. It is a big part of the reason they have found so much success.

Continuity is built through patience. San Antonio won't change their approach anytime soon.

The Spurs start a home stand on Halloween, and will play two more games in San Antonio before a lengthy road trip. Asked if this home stand will be a good opportunity for Tobias Harris to make strides in returning to the floor, Mitch Johnson gave a quick answer.

“I would hope so," he replied.