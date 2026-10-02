AUSTIN, Texas — First-year Austin Spurs head coach Chris Kent has officially finalized his inaugural G League coaching staff.

Friday morning, the team announced the hiring of former New York Knicks assistant director of video and analytics and player development Carson Shanks as associate head coach and promoted Tristen Licon, a basketball operations assistant for Austin last season, to player development and performance coordinator.

The Spurs are also adding Jackie Hua as head athletic trainer and Kevin Williamson as strength and conditioning coach, per a press release.

Carson Shanks: Associate Head Coach

Shanks is no stranger to San Antonio's basketball tradition, notably on the college side.

As a graduate transfer at Loyola University in his final collegiate season, Shanks was a behind-the-scenes core member of one of the most improbable runs to the Final Four in recent history in the 2018 tournament.

After one year of professional basketball in Malta, Shanks began his climb up the coaching ladder, first serving as video coordinator at his alma mater, North Dakota.

March 16, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks center Carson Shanks (5) reacts during the 100-82 loss against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half of the first round of the NCAA tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota native entered professional coaching after a two-year stint as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Shanks spent two years in the Milwaukee Bucks organization, first as a player development and video assistant, then moving on as an assistant coach with the organization's G League affiliate.

For the past three years, Shanks has been part of the New York Knicks, notably serving as their assistant director of video & analytics and player development during their 2026 NBA championship run, which ended in a 4-1 NBA Finals victory over San Antonio.

Tristen Licon: Player Development & Performance Coordinator

After spending last season as a basketball operations assistant, Licon was elevated to player development and performance coordinator for his second year with Austin.

Licon, a former Division III player at Sul Ross State in Alpine, Texas, transferred to the University of Texas at Austin for his final college season under former Texas head coach Chris Beard. After his playing career ended, Licon moved behind the scenes as a graduate assistant in Beard's final two seasons in with the Longhorns.

Nov 9, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tristen Licon (12) reacts after scoring a three point field goal during the second half against the Houston Baptist Huskies at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

He was retained on Rodney Terry's staff in 2024, being elevated to the Longhorns' director of player development before moving to the professional basketball circuit after Terry was fired and replaced by current Texas head coach Sean Miller at the end of the 2025 season.

Now, he joins Kent as the Austin Spurs open their 2026 season at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans-affiliate Laketown Squadron.