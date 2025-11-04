San Antonio Spurs' Depth Thins as Rookie Dylan Harper Set to Miss Time
LOS ANGELES — For an already ailing San Antonio Spurs contingent, losing Dylan Harper was salt in an open wound.
With 5:02 left in the second quarter, the rookie attempted to swat away a pass to the restricted arc intended for Phoenix Suns forward Nick Richards. Harper missed, and Richards finished the play with a one-handed dunk that resulted in a hobbled retreat for the Spurs' newest point guard.
According to the Spurs, Harper suffered a mild left calf strain; an MRI in Los Angeles revealed no ligament damage, but a return will take at least a week.
His absence won't change anything about the team's patient approach with the rest of its wounded batch.
"There's two more days," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said following the Spurs' 130-118 loss in Phoenix. "Everybody is trending the right way, but one person's status won't affect anybody else's."
San Antonio is still working on adding De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Kelly Olynyk, Lindy Waters III and Luke Kornet from various injuries. Fox and Olynyk have been out the longest, as neither participated in preseason action.
The former feels that his return has already been imminent.
“When I say I think I’m ready, I think I’m ready," Fox said at Media Day, citing a 15-mile-per-hour top speed in ramp-up.
Even through a 5-0 start, San Antonio missed its secondary star. Stephon Castle, who left a quieter mark on the team's early success, led the Spurs in turnovers in a more prominent ball-handling role.
While healthy, Harper was there to pick up the slack, but his exit further thins the group's depth at an inconvenient juncture.
"We've seen great things from him," Victor Wembanyama said of Harper. "It's actually been hard to believe how good he's played."
In six appearances, Harper averaged 14 points, 3.8 assists, four rebounds and under two turnovers. His ability to get downhill mirrors that of Mani Ginóbili — albeit prematurely — and his confidence underscores his natural charm.
"They didn’t draft me just to draft me," the rookie said of joining the Spurs. "‘Go out there, be yourself and everything will take care of itself.’ (Castle has) told me that. Fox has told me that. Everyone has told me that.”
Without him, his backups will have to do the same.
"We're missing a few, but we've competed and we've asked a lot of them physically," Johnson said. "Bumps and bruises come with that."
"We have to be able to deal with injuries," Wembanyama added.
San Antonio's historic start ended at the hands of the Suns in Phoenix Sunday evening. An inefficient night for Wembanyama coupled with Harper's exit put the Spurs in an uphill battle.
Johnson made clear those seldom swing the right way.
"They imposed their will on the game," the coach said. "They set a tone from the jump. Physicality from our players was part of that."
Still, the Spurs hope they can get back on track with a fuller roster imminent. Optimism is the word Johnson opted for: Each player, as has been the word from San Antonio since training camp began, is on the right track in recovery.
Wembanyama, for one, can't wait for reinforcements.
"It's going to be good to get some guys off the injury (list."