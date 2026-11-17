Without steadying presence De'Aaron Fox, the San Antonio Spurs found themselves in a rock fight.

The Utah Jazz have been frothing for a win. The 1-13 group is not short of talent, but they had already lost two games against the Spurs. On Sunday, two losses became three.

It was a hard fought battle, involving important contributions from every member of the team. Victor Wembanyama got the team going, recording 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. Stephon Castle had another great game, scoring 20 points, dishing out five assists and snatching four steals.

Backup point guard Jordan Mclaughlin stepped up with an important 10 points. Keldon Johnson came off the bench and gave his team a double-double, inspiring his team by playing hard with a putback in the final minute of the game.

Devin Vassell struggled with scoring, but as usual steadied the ship with whatever his team needed. His three steals and six rebounds were crucial in the win.

Dylan Harper won them the game.

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Josh Green (left) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (right) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper achieved a career high 31 points. But what mattered the most was when.

Eighteen of those points came in the fourth quarter, once his team needed him the most. Fans will remember the pair of threes he hit at the end of this one for the rest of the season.

After the game, Harper shared his mentality in clutch moments.

"The fourth quarter, it's time to win," he said. "If you don't have that confidence in yourself to shoot those shots you work on all the time, there's no point in going to the gym and working on them."

These hard-fought battles will prove important as they continue working towards the ultimate goal. This team is winning, and they're winning together.

San Antonio comes back home to face a talented Detroit Pistons team. With an NBA-best 12 game winning streak on the line, the Spurs will have to come ready for another battle against a team desperately trying to prove itself.

Starting Lineups

The Pistons had a fantastic season last year, but come into this matchup with a slightly different roster. They no longer have Isaiah Stewart, and have brought in forward John Collins.

Most notably, they no longer have veteran sharpshooter and new Spur Tobias Harris, who will unfortunately have to wait to play his former team as he continues recovering from a calf injury.

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Tobias Harris (right) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Harris is progressing smoothly, with NBA on Prime's Chris Haynes providing an update:

"He is getting better," Haynes said. "He is expected to actually start getting on the court and some practice work next week. If things progress, if everything goes as planned from next week when he steps on the floor, he can make his season debut as early as early December."

The Pistons will be missing players too. Starting center Jalen Duren is OUT with a hamstring injury.

Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Joe are QUESTIONABLE. Assuming Robinson starts, the Pistons starters could be Robinson, star Cade Cunningham, emerging guard Daniss Jenkins, John Collins and star defender Ausar Thompson.

If Robinson doesn't play, Kevin Huerter or Joe could start in his place. Robinson is a key piece for this team and his presence would be valuable against these Spurs.

The great news for San Antonio is Fox is expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday. The Spurs will continue to start their successful three-guard lineup alongside Wembanyama and Vassell.

The experiment is now a breakthrough.

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guards Stephon Castle (5), De'Aaron Fox (4) and Dylan Harper (2) pose for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to Look For

San Antonio has been gathering more and more momentum. Its pieces are clicking, and continuing to build that chemistry is what matters most.

The Spurs will (most likely) not win their final 68 games consecutively. They will absolutely attempt it, but what is important is the lessons they continue to learn through each game. Who to trust, and when, and why, and how. All details they have been learning to perfect since last season.

With Fox returning, the Spurs will have another opportunity to build on that trust. Harper just showed what he is capable of when his team needs him, and now San Antonio will have all three of its guards available again. Finding that balance, and continuing to learn how to play off one another, will be crucial.

Cunningham is the key matchup here. Now in his sixth season, he is the leader and star of this team. The two-time All Star is a matchup nightmare. He is averaging 25.7 points and nearly eight assists so far this season, and recently tallied 52 points and 11 assists against the Washington Wizards.

For this Spurs team, covering him should be considered an oppurtunity. This team prides itself on its defense. Who better to test it on?

Star defender Castle will likely play an important role in slowing him down, but this will be a team effort. Cunningham is too talented to expect one player to handle him alone.

The Pistons will present another challenge, and another chance for San Antonio to show just how far it has come. The winning streak is impressive, but the growth behind it is what should excite Spurs fans the most. The slow march continues.

Ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Pistons, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

Detroit Pistons (8-4)

San Antonio Spurs (12-2)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 17 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center; San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

NBC, Peacock

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (two-way) - OUT

Maliq Brown (two-way) - OUT

DET:

Jalen Duren (hamstring) - OUT

Ronald Holland II (knee) - OUT

Ebuka Okorie (G League assignment) - OUT

Ugonna Onyenso (two-way) - OUT

Taurean Prince (knee) - OUT

Duncan Robinson (quad) - OUT

Isaiah Joe (hip) - DOUBTFUL