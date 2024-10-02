Evaluating Suns' Biggest Weaknesses
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns have commenced - as training camp kicked off yesterday and will leat into the preseason opener on Sunday night.
While some of the major strengths of the squad were expanded upon and others were formed in the offseason, there are still some question marks that have carried into the new league year.
Three concerns surrounding the roster that could do the Suns in this year:
Athleticism
While Phoenix has done a fair job in addressing this concern over the offseason by drafting Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, along with signing Mason Plumlee - it still feels like this roster lacks an explosive athlete that can be counted on consistently.
In a league that is driven by phenomenal athletes such as superstar LeBron James, star Ja Morant, and even role players like Aaron Gordon - the Suns truly don't have a player that boasts that game-breaking ability.
Now, coach Mike Budenholzer can certainly get creative offensively with precisely timed actions/motion/screens to get various players looks at the rim, but that can only go so far - and this weakness also plays into the next one.
Defensive Versatility
This remains a major question after the unit largely overachieved in the regular season, but managed to allow virtually all of the cracks within the roster show in the playoffs.
Josh Okogie and Kevin Durant are the only two players on the roster that have exhibited a definite track record of above-average play on defense in recent seasons - although Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen flashed last season as well.
The resounding issue is that it doesn't feel like there's an obvious lineup that can bridge the gap between above-average defense and awesome offense - unless Nurkic improves as a rim protector or Dunn and/or Okogie develop the ability to be a consistent floor spacer.
This could be the biggest fatal flaw of a squad that boasts so many strengths.
Size
This shouldn't be a major concern currently - but the Suns could be reeling in a few months depending on how this season unfolds.
Durant, Bol, Plumlee, Ighodaro, and even the more buff Grayson Allen all are either 6'10" and taller or can play bigger than their actual height.
Dunn also brings a sizable frame and awesome instincts on defense - but the jury is still out on offense, so his overall role is to be determined.
Okogie is a great defender, but he is often too small to guard bigger wings on opposing squads. Jones and Morris could be exploited on the defensive side of the ball. O'Neale's lack of size was glaring in the playoff loss in April at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For all the talent on the roster, the lack of size and overall perceived physicality could be seen as another reason to be tepid on the Suns' outlook in the upcoming season.
Here's to hoping the strengths are so pronounced that these potential concerns are only minimally relevant.