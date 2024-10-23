Experts Pick Best Clippers-Suns Prop Bets
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers battle tonight in what is the season opener for both teams.
Per usual, stars litter the floor for both Western Conference squads as both look to bounce back from underwhelming finishes to the previous season.
Ending Game 1 of 82 with a win will be a step in the right direction for either side, though watchful eyes from across the country will be tuning in for various purposes - which includes the prominent rise of betting.
Three of the best prop bets we could find across the web:
Action Network: Kevin Durant Over Points and Assists
Michael Fiddle: "The Suns/Clippers game became a clear Suns spot with the news Kawhi Leonard would be out for this game and indefinitely to start the Clippers season. The total has steadily climbed, and in large part because the Suns expected offensive output bringing in coach Mike Budenholzer.
"The Bud system featured Khris Middleton for years in Milwaukee being a key playmaker and offensive initiator, and I expect Kevin Durant to step into that role and expand on it. Consider the health, the additions of Tyus Jones as a true point guard, and more shooting depth, I think the Suns have a chance to get out hot and that will be led by superstar Kevin Durant."
DraftKings: James Harden Over Points + Rebounds + Assists
Alex Hunter: "Harden is a great bet to exceed this combo line on Wednesday vs. the Suns. On top of the Clippers losing Paul George and Russell Westbrook in free agency this summer, Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out indefinitely. This leaves Harden in an alpha role as Los Angeles’ unanimous top option. With Leonard, George, and Westbrook off the court last season, Harden’s usage skyrocketed 10.8 percentage points to 32.1%. Furthermore, the former MVP’s assist percentage leaped 10.9 percentage points to a whopping 44%. Per 100 possessions, Harden averaged 37.6 points, 12.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds with Leonard, George, and Westbrook off the floor.
"His matchup with the Suns is average – the club ranked 14th in defensive efficiency and 15th in pace last season – but Harden had no issues against this squad. In his two matchups with Phoenix last season, Harden averaged 37 PRA per game, even with Leonard, George, and Westbrook available for both these tilts."
Pickswise: Devin Booker Under Assists
JutPicks: "The Phoenix Suns are ready to wash last season out. They were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second season with Kevin Durant and first with Bradley Beal in town. In addition, they’re adding point guard Tyus Jones to the starting rotation — the league leader in assists-to-turnover ratio last season with the Washington Wizards.
"The books expect Jones to make a serious impact early on from a playmaking standpoint. His assists line is set at 7.5, while Booker is down to 5.5. Booker cleared the over in most of the games last season as the point guard, but there’s reason to believe his playmaking duties will take a hit with Jones running the show. Jones should have no problem meshing with Booker, Durant and Beal — all of which can score off the dribble or catch. The Clippers will play host to the Suns, and like the Suns, they’re dealing with moving parts. Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined, but they’re plugging in Derrick Jones Jr. For what it’s worth, the Clippers allowed the 5th-fewest assists per game to the shooting guard position last season."
