Analyst: Suns Should Sell at Trade Deadline
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns appear to be all-in on their championship pursuit ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
Many had hoped the Suns - who have underperformed massively to expectations with their star-studded core - would have torn things down rather than pushing more chips to the middle of the table.
With the trade for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards and acquiring multiple first-round picks, the Suns sure feel like they're not ready to call it quits on their current roster.
Is that the wrong move?
The Athletic's Doug Haller believes so.
"In the mortgage business, Mat Ishbia believes in identifying problems quickly and fixing them quickly. This approach with the Suns should lead him to one conclusion — sell," wrote Haller when prompted with what the Suns should do ahead of the trade deadline.
"Phoenix has gotten progressively worse over the past three seasons. They have changed coaches. They have overhauled the bench (and added Bradley Beal). They have changed lineups (and demoted Bradley Beal). Nothing has worked. This season, the Suns have lacked the togetherness to beat a good team and the fire to put away a bad one. On many nights, they just look old.
"Acquiring Jimmy Butler — if a deal can be constructed — would help, but it won’t make Phoenix a championship contender."
Haller certainly isn't the only one with the train of thought, as fellow NBA writer for The Athletic in John Hollinger suggested the Suns should blow their current star experiment - you can read more about that here.
Perhaps a Butler trade would fix things, though it's unlikely his presence alone catapults Phoenix into the championship caliber squad many thought them to be.
Figures such as Ishbia and general manager James Jones sure have their work cut out for them moving forward.