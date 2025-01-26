Inside The Suns

Analyst: Suns Should Sell at Trade Deadline

The Phoenix Suns need to wake up.

Donnie Druin

Jan 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after he made a three point shot during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after he made a three point shot during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns appear to be all-in on their championship pursuit ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Many had hoped the Suns - who have underperformed massively to expectations with their star-studded core - would have torn things down rather than pushing more chips to the middle of the table.

With the trade for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards and acquiring multiple first-round picks, the Suns sure feel like they're not ready to call it quits on their current roster.

Is that the wrong move?

The Athletic's Doug Haller believes so.

"In the mortgage business, Mat Ishbia believes in identifying problems quickly and fixing them quickly. This approach with the Suns should lead him to one conclusion — sell," wrote Haller when prompted with what the Suns should do ahead of the trade deadline.

"Phoenix has gotten progressively worse over the past three seasons. They have changed coaches. They have overhauled the bench (and added Bradley Beal). They have changed lineups (and demoted Bradley Beal). Nothing has worked. This season, the Suns have lacked the togetherness to beat a good team and the fire to put away a bad one. On many nights, they just look old.

"Acquiring Jimmy Butler — if a deal can be constructed — would help, but it won’t make Phoenix a championship contender."

Haller certainly isn't the only one with the train of thought, as fellow NBA writer for The Athletic in John Hollinger suggested the Suns should blow their current star experiment - you can read more about that here.

Perhaps a Butler trade would fix things, though it's unlikely his presence alone catapults Phoenix into the championship caliber squad many thought them to be.

Figures such as Ishbia and general manager James Jones sure have their work cut out for them moving forward.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News