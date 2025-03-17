Devin Booker Criticizes Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns just can't settle themselves.
Far too often in the 2024-25 season, the Suns have been inconsistent in both their play and overall approach on a nightly basis, which has seen the organization fall short of their massive championship expectations.
After their latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers - which dropped them to 31-37 on the year - Booker didn't hold back when speaking with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
"In spots, we show we can do it. That's what makes it even more frustrating. We have a game like last game and then we come in and miss a few shots and that affects our defense," he said.
"... If you're playing with energy and effort, you can sleep well at night regardless and I don't think we're doing that right now."
The poor start alluded to Los Angeles' 23-2 run in the first quarter, which was a talking point for Suns coach Mike Budenholzer after the loss.
''The first quarter is just frustrating. We've got to come out ready starting tomorrow night and every game. Today, we should've been ready and we weren't," Budenholzer said, via Rankin.
Budenholzer reportedly could be fired from the organization, according to a report from HoopsHype.
As for Booker, he's seen his name tossed in plenty of trade speculation through the season, though he recently told ESPN in an exclusive interview he wants to remain with the Suns:
"I take pride in the community in Phoenix, the people that have supported me since I was 18 when things were ugly. And the people that are with us, we just fell short of accomplishing what we want. So I want to do it, and I want to do it here," he said.