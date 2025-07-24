Insider Reveals Surprise Plan For Suns' Starting PG Role
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be looking to move Devin Booker to more of an off-ball role next season, despite not having a true starting point guard.
According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, the plan for the Suns is to start new acquisition Jalen Green at point guard with Collin Gillespie backing him up and Phoenix's newest signings Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler competing for the third-string spot.
Gambadoro added of Green starting at point guard:
"Jalen Green's numbers (with the Houston Rockets) when Fred VanVleet was out last season and he ran the point were actually decent. Green averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 22 games without VanVleet in 2024-25. Had 8 games of 5 or more assists, had 10 assists versus Jazz and 8 against New Orleans and Orlando."
Although both Booker and Green are known to be shooting guards, this comes as a bit of a surprise, especially after Green averaged only 3.4 assists per game (to 2.5 turnovers) last season compared to Booker's career-high 7.1 assist mark (to 2.9 turnovers).
Green has always been known to be a volume scorer with the playmaking part of his game not a true weapon yet, while Booker has steadily improved his playmaking throughout his 10 years in the league to now achieving his career-best mark in assists.
However, the Suns also had their best seasons with Booker when he played off the ball with Chris Paul running point guard from 2020-23.
Phoenix might be backing on finding this success again, especially if it wants a long-term backcourt partnership with Green and Booker, but it did not work when it tried to stick Bradley Beal at point guard during parts of the last two seasons because Beal did not fit that role.
Unlike Beal, Green has room to grow at 23 years old, and new Suns coach Jordan Ott has said he wants the team to push the pace offensively, which Green can do well with his burst and speed, so being the primary ball handler could end up being an area he surprisingly does well in if Ott's system ends up working out.
Green does not have any doubts about a backcourt of Booker and himself.
"I got a team out in Phoenix who wants me to be me," Green wrote in a letter in the Players Tribune Wednesday. "I get to play alongside one of the best in the game in Book. It’s another opportunity to build a winning culture. Another opportunity to show people how deep my love for this game really is."