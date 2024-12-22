Knicks Bring Back Former Suns Guard
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is re-signing with the New York Knicks after returning to full health, according to various reports.
Shamet dislocated his shoulder in preseason activities with the Knicks before being waived ahead of the regular season.
Now, he'll link up with former Suns teammates Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne on the court after spending the past week playing for the G League's Westchester Knicks.
The move to bring back Shamet was first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto earlier this month:
"Looking ahead, sharpshooter Landry Shamet is expected to be re-signed by the Knicks when he’s healthy, with the hope that stretch forward Matt Ryan will then clear waivers and re-sign on a two-way contract, league sources told HoopsHype."
Shamet featured for the Suns from 2021-23 and was included in the massive trade that sent Chris Paul packing to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal two summers ago.
The Knicks are currently 18-10 on the 2024-25 season and sitting third in the East. They've won their last four-of-five with Bridges playing a major part in their success.
As for Phoenix, the Suns' hot start to the year has cooled off in major fashion, as the team is just one game above .500 with a 14-13 record.
The Suns and Knicks won't face each other again until April 6, so we'll see what Shamet's role looks like with the organization at that point in time.