OFFICIAL: Suns Hire New Coach
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made their head coach hire of Jordan Ott official.
From the press release:
"Ott is a veteran basketball coach with nearly two decades of experience including 12 years in the NBA. He spent the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers under NBA Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson where he helped the team to a 64-18 record and the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.
"Cleveland led the league in Offensive Rating by scoring 121 points per 100 possessions, the second-highest rating in NBA history. Ott also worked closely with Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley during his season in Cleveland, helping Mobley earn NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors and his first career All-NBA selection."
Ott reportedly beat out fellow Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant for the job. The Suns now have their 23rd coach in franchise history.
Suns star Devin Booker reportedly was heavily active in the hiring process and had Ott as his top guy.
More on Ott:
"Throughout his 12 seasons in the NBA, Ott’s teams have earned 10 playoff berths and compiled a 517-447 (.536) record. Prior to Cleveland, Ott served two seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers where he helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals in 2023. He was an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets for six seasons from 2016-22, helping the team reach the playoffs in each of his final four seasons in Brooklyn.
"Ott’s first NBA position came with the Atlanta Hawks where he spent three seasons as a video coordinator from 2013-16 and was part of the Hawks team that won a franchise-record 60 games in the 2014-15 season.
"Ott has also served as head coach at NBA Summer League on three occasions, doing so with Cleveland in 2024, Los Angeles in 2022 and Brooklyn in 2021. As a member of the Cavaliers coaching staff this past season, Ott was head coach of the Candace’s Rising Stars team that competed in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
"A native of McConnellsburg, Pa., Ott holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Penn State University where he worked for three years as a manager for the Nittany Lions men’s basketball team. He then spent two years as a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team at Michigan State University while earning his master’s degree, before spending five seasons as the video coordinator for the Spartans from 2008-13."
The Suns will hold Ott's introductory press conference on Tuesday, June 10.