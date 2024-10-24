Inside The Suns

Suns' Kevin Durant Responds to Leadership Criticism

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant hit social media and responded to the ESPN voice.

Donnie Druin

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kevin Durant in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is no stranger to seeing his name used as talking tools and conversation points alike throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Rarely does an athlete of Durant's stature take time to address criticism, though the morning after Phoenix's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant couldn't hold back on something said about him via ESPN's Stephen A Smith.

Smith on First Take when asked how much belief he had in the Suns with Durant leading the charge:

"Not much, not much. But let me explain why - I don't question the greatness nor the commitment of Kevin Durant," Smith said.

After going through Durant's accomplishments and greatness on the court, he continued:

"... But the flip side to all of that is he's been relatively leaderless. He's been very lacking in inspiration in terms of peeling out, from those around him, whatever you can give him. ... He doesn't feel the level of responsibility I think he should feel in getting it out. ... When you're that great and you warrant that much respect, that much deference and reverence, you should be able to be a better leader than he has shown."

Full clip:

Durant chimed back with, "I would disagree stephen. I would argue, passionately, that my intangibles have always been on par with my talent."

After a fan responded to him asking Durant to be more vocal, Durant replied: "Brother, respectfully, you’ve never been in a gym with me to know if I need to speak up or not. You’re just guessing with no information on the subject. Be better."

It doesn't seem like chatter around Durant will end any time soon, nor will Durant speaking up when he feels the need to.

