Suns Outlast Clippers in Overtime Comeback
The Phoenix Suns outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers in an overtime thriller to begin the season 1-0.
Playing in the brand new billion-dollar Intuit Dome, the Suns persevered through a roller coaster of a matchup to start the Mike Budenholzer era on the right foot.
The Suns carried a slim 23-22 lead after the first quarter of action, with all but Bol Bol and Damion Lee touching the floor for Budenholzer in the opening 12 minutes of play. Los Angeles shot just 1-9 from downtown to begin festivities while Norman Powell (7) led all players in scoring during the opening frame.
Phoenix's lead reached up to 13 points midway through the second quarter (after the Suns began to connect on their three-point shots) before eventually leading the Clippers 47-39 entering halftime.
Phoenix held Los Angeles to just 34.9% shooting from the field in the first half while the Suns converted 10 of 23 looks from deep. Grayson Allen tied Kevin Durant for a team-leading eight points while no Clippers player besides Powell scored more than six points through the first two quarters.
Los Angeles wasted no time out of the break, eventually tying the game at 51-51 midway through the third thanks to a 10-2 run before forcing Budenholzer to call a timeout to settle the troops. With five minutes left in the third, Phoenix nearly had as many points (8) as turnovers (7).
Thanks to a James Harden step-back with ten seconds left in the third, Los Angeles carried a 74-72 lead into the final frame. Harden scored 16 third-quarter points while Bradley Beal paced Suns scorers with 17 (total) points of his own.
Due to poor shooting and turnovers, the Clippers emerged with a nine-point lead after going on a 14-5 run at the beginning of the fourth.
Phoenix eventually looked out of it before clawing their way back within striking distance at 99-95 with over three minutes left.
A Durant and-one with 1:39 left put the Suns back into the lead 101-99. Seconds later, Booker fouled out of the game. He finished with 15 points, four rebounds and six assists.
After Harden missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer, action went to overtime knotted at 103 a piece.
A few minutes later Ivica Zubac fouled out for, forcing the Clippers to roll out a small-ball lineup the rest of the way.
After trading buckets back and forth, Harden hit the free throw line to tie the score at 114-114 with just seconds left in overtime. He made the first but missed the second, allowing Jusuf Nurkic to rebound the ball.
Nurkic hit both free throw attempts, pushing Phoenix up 116-113 and allowing the Clippers one more opportunity to tie the game.
Harden fumbled the inbounds pass and the buzzer sounded, sending Phoenix home with a win.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Suns remain in Los Angeles to battle the Lakers on Friday night.
