Suns Star Kevin Durant Joins LeBron James in This NBA Stat
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has made NBA history yet again.
On the same night he became the fourth player in NBA history to drop multiple 40-point games in his 17th season or later, Durant also became just the second player in league history to score 40 points against every team, joining LeBron James.
Durant scored 42 points in their last outing, a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Especially around this time of year, it's important to get big wins and to have some good momentum. I like the style of play that we had the last few games on both ends of the floor," said Durant. The Suns currently cling on to the tenth seed out West.
"So, we've been building on that. And coach (Mike Budenholzer) has been coaching us up pretty well and practicing on those schemes that we've been working on the last few games, and we just get better at that.
"So, we keep grinding, man, like I've been saying. I mean, it is late in the season. We only have a handful of games left, but those are the most important games and I'm looking forward to playing.”
Durant - a league MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP - has accomplished a career that will see him easily enter the Basketball Hall of Fame upon first opportunity.
He could be swapping jerseys this summer, however, as the Suns are heavily favored to engage in trade discussions for the 15-time NBA All-Star to send him elsewhere.