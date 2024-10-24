Suns Proved They're New Team in Opener
PHOENIX -- After a tenuous 53 minute run of excessive physicality, sloppy - even unforced - mistakes, and a dramatic finish, the Phoenix Suns have officially started 1-0 for the third consecutive season following a 116-113 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns got off to a rather slow start in the game that was predicated by good looks that simply resulted in misses - before taking off roughly halfway into the second quarter.
By halftime, it appeared as if the Suns had found their rhythm and would cruise to a victory. They had attempted only 2 shots in the mid-range game and were substantially efficient from behind the arc while also making an emphasis on increased paint touches.
Tyronn Lue - and James Harden for that matter - were both instrumental in a Clippers' flurry that resulted in the Suns trailing 98-90 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the game - after leading 47-39 after 24 minutes.
The in-between phase is where many of the issues during this game were magnified. Lue simply knows his squad better than Mike Budenholzer currently.
The turnover issue that plagued the team last season reared it's ugly head in the second half - with three of the primary ball-handlers in Jusuf Nurkic, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant combining for 15 turnovers on their own.
Booker was often passive before late in the game before some untimely fouls forced him out of the game ahead of the OT frame. The rebounding was a true concern, as Phoenix ceded 51 total rebounds - including 13 on the offensive side of the ball - to the Clippers.
It could be argued that rookie Oso Ighodaro was the steadiest rebounder for Phoenix in his measley 12 minutes of action.
For all the points of concerns, there were major positives to take from the victory.
First of all, Bradley Beal put on a performance in the clutch that reminded fans across the league that he still has high-level play in the tank after becoming an afterthought through much of the off-season.
The second-year Sun doubled up on shot attempts, scoring 24 points on 12 looks from the field while also contributing on defense to the point of recording one steal and block apiece.
This is the Beal that coach Budenholzer can feel great about rolling out in late-game situations.
Secondly, the additions of Monte Morris and Tyus Jones left a noticeable impact when the two were in action. Neither recorded a single turnover and very much acted as stabilizers of an offense that was forced to work for buckets against a tactical master such as Lue.
Jones did only go 1-of-5 from three, but received quality looks and it is reasonable to believe that progression to the mean will happen.
Lastly, this is a game that last year's squad just wouldn't have had the gumption to fight back in.
Save for the 22-point comeback shocker over the Sacramento Kings in January, points of rallying callas and comeback efforts were seldom.
Durant and Beal taking over the game sans-Booker was an assertion that the high-end talent can carry this team on demand - and they can enhance the role players around them.
This team has a different mindset under Budenholzer. This team has more proven veterans that are willing to do whatever is asked of them. This team is already blatantly more connected despite only one game of sample to work with. The boost in athleticism was apparent during stretches.
The old adage of "there's only one chance at a first impression" is very resonant as the Suns go directly to another test against the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night.
While they didn't leave a particularly convincing showing that would lead fans to believe an elite brand of Suns' hoops would be ubiquitous through the course of an 82-game grind, they did show just enough to give those same fans hope that maybe - just maybe - this season will be different.
And hope is all some need.
More Phoenix Suns News
Suns Outlast Clippers in OT | Bold Predictions for Suns Season | Former Suns Player Hits Free Agency |Predicting NBA Award Winners | Former Suns Coach Takes New Job |