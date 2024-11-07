Inside The Suns

Where Suns Star Lands in Rookie Rankings

Ryan Dunn is a top candidate to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have seen great returns on their first-round pick in Ryan Dunn, and his placement in NBA.com's first rookie ladder reflects that.

Dunn, the 28th overall pick in this year's draft, has played excellent defense through the first stint of his rookie season while shutting down any narratives that he couldn't shoot at the next level.

Dunn ranked fourth in the rookie ladder behind Zach Edey, Bub Carrington and Jaylen Wells.

"Dunn’s early work as a D-and-three guy — the Suns’ priorities for him in that order — has Phoenix excited about his fit on that star-laden, 6-1 team. In his two starts, he averaged 14.5 points and sank seven of 13 from the arc," wrote Steve Aschburner.

Dunn finished ahead of the following:

5. Alex Sarr
6. Zaccharie Risarcher
7. Jonathan Mogbo
8. Dalton Knecht
9. Jamal Shead
10. Tristan da Silva

The Suns were confident from Day 1 on Dunn's ability to translate to the NBA level, though the national media is now singing his praises too.

From The Athletic's John Hollinger:

"Dunn might not keep shooting at 40 percent from 3 all year (I must report one of his makes banked in by accident from the corner), but the good news is that he doesn’t have to. Whatever the Suns get from him on the perimeter is basically gravy; they drafted him to be a defensive stopper. If he’s going to rain 3s on top of it, then Phoenix has perhaps the biggest steal in what otherwise is looking like a weak draft class."

Dunn also recently signed to be an exclusive Nike athlete, joining teammate Devin Booker.

“Oh did he? Hell yeah. Welcome to the family,” Booker said. “Gotta get him a (signature) shoe next, have three on the team.”

