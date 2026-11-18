The Phoenix Suns are road warriors to face the Sacramento Kings tonight in what should be a very winnable game — one that could spur a turnaround under head coach Jordan Ott.

The 6-7 Suns are favorites over the 1-12 Kings, and while moneylines are juiced towards Phoenix, there's several other bets to possibly eye ahead of tonight's 8:00 pm MST tip in Sacramento.

Three bets experts around the web love for this outing:

Luke Kennard OVER 8.5 Points

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Luke Kennard (8) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Dellera, Action Network: "You might find this line floating around 7.5 or 8.5 depending on the book, but I am perfectly comfortable taking the 8.5. The math on Kennard's shot propensity dictates that he just needs to knock down three shots to cash this ticket.

"Sacramento's defense is especially vulnerable at defending the exact spots on the floor where Kennard takes over 70 percent of his total shots. Given the fast pace and the massive defensive leaks from the Kings, Kennard should see a steady diet of high-quality, above-the-break looks.

"Kennard has already hit this mark in close to 70 percent of his games this year, and this is the perfect environment for him to do it again."

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 24.5 Points

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peter Dewey, SI: "Sacramento Kings rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. has an insane usage rate this season, but he’s put up some big numbers in the process.

"The 2026 lottery pick is averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3. The efficiency isn’t great for Acuff, but he’s taking 22.7 shots per game, attempting at least 20 shots from the field in 12 of his 13 matchups. The one game he fell short? He took 19 shots in that one.

"Acuff has scored 25 or more points in seven games this season, and I love Wednesday’s matchup at home against a Phoenix Suns team that ranks 25th in defensive rating and 21st in opponent points per game. The Suns are also 22nd in points per game allowed to opposing point guards.

"As long as Acuff continues to have the green light for Sacramento, he should be in the mix to clear this line on Wednesday."

Spread: Kings +6.5

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Napier Montgomery, Pickswise: Phoenix has won five of its last seven games, resurgent on the heels of a horrible start. The Suns over this span collated an impressive road victory over Denver. They also swept Sacramento in four meetings last season, which also makes them attractive. But I would urge all to pump the brakes. Suns backers are being asked to lay 6.5 points with a PHX outfit that is still just 6-7 overall and 1-3 against the spread away from home. Phoenix hasn't suddenly become an elite basketball team simply because Sacramento has been dreadful. That's the distinction I'm interested in exploiting. The Kings are getting absolutely no respect, and their miserable record has made them an awfully unattractive proposition in the past. But we're playing the number, not the team -- and the number, with all things considered, would be far shorter if it were anyone else. I dare say, the Kings are live here for an upset. But I'll stick with the points.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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