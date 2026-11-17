PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' 117-105 win over the Denver Nuggets last night was big for a few key reasons.

The Suns, on the second night of a back-to-back and massive road underdogs, came out with an energy and effort that was standard last season — though evasive for the start of the 2026-27 year.

That's been perhaps the biggest complaint of head coach Jordan Ott's second season: for whatever reason, Phoenix simply didn't look like they did last year despite obvious roster changes and continuity being on their side.

How Suns Finally Flipped The Script

Their battle against Denver was the first night where Phoenix battled a clearly superior team and brought that level of grit. The Suns out-rebounded the Nuggets 51-35 (18-9 on the offensive glass) while forcing 18 Denver turnovers and limited them to just 30% shooting from deep.

"It's an important win," Suns guard Devin Booker said post-game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic). "We've been preaching it's a long season. Tough loss yesterday. To fly the altitude and play against a seasoned team like that and come out with a win, it's big-time."

ESPN's basketball index gave Phoenix just a 28% chance to win in Denver, who had won their last four-of-five matchups prior to Monday night. The Suns were fresh off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Suns' start to the season has been anything but ideal. Their 6-7 record through 13 games is nothing to boast about, and quite frankly, is below expectations.

Ott has been searching for Phoenix's first game where they played a complete 48 minutes.

"Collectively, we were in it for the full 48 (minutes)," Ott said after the game (h/t Rankin). "These guys are about the right stuff. We have enough guys about the right stuff. We'll figure this thing out."

This is the team Suns fans have been waiting to see all season. Players diving for loose balls, making extra passes and truly displaying a team-first mentality both on the court and off.

Postgame barks after the W for Dillon Brooks and the @Suns 🗣️🐶



Phoenix defeats Denver on the road! pic.twitter.com/Jlf4ckE8hX — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2026

"The conversations that we've had. We know what type of team that we have," Suns guard Luke Kennard said after action. "What type of guys we have. We have guys that want to win, that want to play the right way. We've had good conversations about we want to move the ball more."

Phoenix is back in action on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.