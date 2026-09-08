Dillon Brooks Takes Suns' Offseason Training to New Level

PHOENIX — Leave it to Dillon Brooks to find the most interesting offseason training.

Ahead of the Phoenix Suns' training camp beginning later this month, Brooks was spotted practicing Kung Fu in the mountains of Wudang — per the team's official X account:

Experiencing it all in Wudang 🥋



Dillon getting a masterclass in Kung Fu in the mountains of China pic.twitter.com/YjFuZTTz8q — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 8, 2026

Brooks was part of the Suns' team that traveled to China last season for their preseason trip — perhaps he organized some plans then?

Dillon in the Wudang Mountains of China ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/XBfc0WuDGy — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 7, 2026

Perhaps Brooks is learning the art of patience and acceptance, something the Suns likely want him to do after leading the league in technical fouls last season. That was also a talking point for him earlier this summer when asked what his next "villain" goal would be:

"My villain goal would probably be not to get 17 technical fouls in a season. We'll see if I can save them for the end," he said.

"At least half of them are earned. Some of them are by the same refs, and some of them I don't need to get. Costs my team some wins. So, you know, it's the energy that we live by, so some of them are called for to get your point across."

Antics aside, Brooks' presence was obvious in terms of establishing the Suns' culture, which was a massive reason as to why they defied expectations last season. Brooks' career-high of 20.2 points per game played a role, too.

The challenge now rests in asking how the Suns can collectively improve after making a surprise push to the postseason. Phoenix no longer will be off anybody's radar, and it's up to them to find ways to build off their 45-win season.

Brooks won't be solely responsible in that, though he's undoubtedly a large piece to the puzzle in terms of making things happen.

"I'd rather [him] be too competitive than it be the other way," Devin Booker said last season on playing with Brooks.

"It's been a pleasure playing with him, we've enjoyed it. Still have a lot of work to do, but our chemistry has grown. Dillon, he is who he is and we love him for it. He's a hell of a hooper, which a lot of people don't talk about. I enjoy being his teammate."

Now, Brooks could potentially bring some of that newfound energy to the Suns from his training. And as for opponents, perhaps a dash of Kung Fu if things get out of control.