Suns Reportedly Eying Bucks Forward in Trade Talks

PHOENIX — Rumors and speculation continue to swirl around the league as the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline approaches, and the Phoenix Suns are expected to be involved in some capacity.

The Suns move into the next phase of the season with a 22-15 record and possession of the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

With playoff expectations now on the horizon, the Suns could be enticed to make a move — and ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel says Phoenix is one of many candidates to land Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis:

Suns Reportedly Interested in Bobby Portis

"Multiple teams around the league are keeping an eye on Milwaukee to see what happens with Portis, a tough-minded big man who can stretch the floor and be an instant source of energy coming off the bench for playoff-contending teams," said Siegel.

"The Charlotte Hornets, Suns, and Warriors are among the handful of teams mentioned as suitors for Portis in a buy-low spot, assuming the Bucks include his contract to make a substantial upgrade in a different trade."

Suns insider John Gambadoro doesn't believe it'll happen.

"I would say unlikely. Suns could use a PF so not surprised his name is tied to them and other PF will be as well. And if Giannis is moved, Portis will likely want out," Gambo wrote on X.

"But have there been any discussions between Phoenix and Milwaukee about him - No."

One of Phoenix's needs ahead of the trade deadline is at power forward, and Portis is one of the more notable names on the trade block.

Portis, only 30, is averaging 13 points per game this season with a strong 47% hit rate from downtown, which is pretty much a requirement the Suns have under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

He's currently on the first season of a three-year, $43 million contract with a player option in his final season.

Phoenix could look to make a smaller move for a power forward -- Bleacher Report says Boston Celtics forward Chris Boucher would make sense for the Suns.

What would it take to get Portis out of Milwaukee? Phoenix would likely have to offload one of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, surely, to make a deal work.

Backup center Nick Richards is a rumored trade candidate thanks to the Suns' depth at the position, so he could potentially be involved in a deal, too.

