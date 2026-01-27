Jalen Green Highlights Official Suns Injury Report vs Nets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are listing Jalen Green as questionable against the Brooklyn Nets for Tuesday night's clash at Mortgage Matchup Center due to right hamstring injury management.

Green was initially questionable ahead of Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat before being ruled out ahead of game time. He first exited Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks after re-aggravating the same hamstring after missing over 30 consecutive games. He played just four minutes.

Devin Booker remains out with a right ankle sprain after the team revealed he would be re-evaluated next week. Booker rolled his ankle harshly in the second half on Friday with just seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Jordan Goodwin is available with a jaw sprain, which has been the case for weeks now. He'll continue to wear his face mask until it's fully healed.

Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM MST on Tuesday. Phoenix and Brooklyn will release updated injury reports in the afternoon ahead of game time.

Suns 'Helpless' Without Green, Booker

The Suns are 0-2 in their last two games, as Booker/Green departed due to injuries in Atlanta while Phoenix was without both in their first game back home against Miami.

As a result, the Suns' offense stalled, which left head coach Jordan Ott looking for answers in the aftermath.

"It's hard. You feel helpless to be honest with you at times," said Ott post-game on not having Green and Booker in the offense.

"Felt it in Atlanta when they really got into us [after Booker/Green left due to injury]. We went a little bit without a traditional 5 tonight. We ended up getting there, but you're just looking for a gap. You're looking for a gap to then get into the paint to then spray out. We just weren't able to crack that gap. So we'll take a look. We're learning on the fly. Somehow to get a paint touch to get advantages is ideal."

Suns Optimistic With Injuries, However

While Booker is expected back soon, the entire Suns' fan base collectively held their breath after seeing Green depart on Friday with what's now his third setback with the same hamstring.

In spite of being ruled out on Sunday, Ott was hopeful — and a bit relieved — after seeing Green's imaging.

"He's in a good place," Ott said on Green. "There's going to be some of this where he feels something that doesn't feel quite right, and then once the imaging comes back that there's nothing new. I think that just eases all of our minds.

"So he's in a good place. Hopefully, we'll see him back, but he just did a workout (with the Heat game at) 6:00, we had no shootaround, so obviously it was just him and some coaches in there. "

The Nets have lost their last ten-of-eleven games entering Tuesday, which includes a Suns win back in Brooklyn on Jan. 19. This will mark the second of a five-game road trip out West for Brooklyn.

Phoenix hopes to avoid their first three-game losing streak since October.

