Suns Get Last-Second Boost to Starting Lineup vs Pistons

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into tonight's matchup against the Detroit Pistons down multiple key starters.

With all of Jalen Green (right hamstring) and Devin Booker (right sprained ankle) are out tonight for the Suns. Meanwhile, Detroit's mostly healthy, save for Caris LeVert who is out tonight due to illness.

Collin Gillespie, initially questionable, was a game-time decision before getting the green light. That's a massive boost for a Suns lineup down their top two scorers.

Looking to get revenge after losing their prior matchup, the Suns roll this starting lineup out:

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Pistons

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Brooklyn Nets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

READ: Suns Trade Deadline Big Board

Gillespie gives a big boost to Phoenix's lineup, though the Suns will ultimately lean on big man Mark Williams in a matchup against a physical Pistons unit.

"They limit points. That's what they do. They take it away. They take away rim shots. But at that size, we still got to get there," Ott said of Williams.

"Depending on how aggressive they are at the point of the screen, we gotta find ways for him to touch the basketball, whether it's through our action or on the offensive glass. He got to really impose his will tonight, because there as physical and good defensively inside that paint as we'll see."

The Suns have the pleasure of trying to slow down Cade Cunningham tonight, who earned some solid praise from Ott in his pre-game press conference.

READ: This Trade Could Put Suns Over The Top

"You walk in the building and you see him on the court, he's big. So that's a different challenge. Some guards that are playmakers are more dynamic as they just open up space. He plays a lot of pick and roll, 40 pick and rolls a night, but also he hurt us in the post in Detroit, so he's a little bit just different and we're gonna have to change up who is on him," said Ott.

"Obviously, Goodie [Jordan Goodwin] will be a part of that. I thought Goodie had great minutes against him in Detroit, but we're still gonna put some size on them. Our fives will end up on him at times. Just got to change up the look."

Suns vs Pistons is slated for a 7:00 PM MST start time.

Latest Phoenix Suns News And Analysis