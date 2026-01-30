Suns Dodge Bullet Ahead of Pistons Matchup

The Phoenix Suns will have Collin Gillespie available for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Gillespie was a true game-time decision, needing to go through pre-game warm-ups before Phoenix ultimately made the call to give him the green light.

Gillespie was initially labeled as questionable ahead of tonight with a right hand sprain that saw him miss Phoenix's last game, a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

“It’s a little bit of a pain thing, Once everything clears out that there’s nothing structural, he seems to be in a good place," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Gillespie's injury.

The Suns are down both Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) and Jalen Green (right hamstring injury management) entering tonight.

Opening tip for Suns-Pistons is slated for just past 7:00 PM MST.

READ: Suns vs Pistons Preview

More on Collin Gillespie's Injury

Jan 19, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) shoots the ball during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Gillespie has been one of this season's best surprises, as the Suns' guard took full advantage of his opportunity to step into a banged-up Phoenix backcourt early on in the year.

He didn't just fill in — he produced. Enough so to warrant permanent starting five conversations through the rest of the year regardless of Phoenix's health.

"The kid is a winner," Ott said earlier this season. "At every place he's been. It doesn't surprise us. Just glad he's on our team."

READ: Suns Trade Deadline Big Board

Gillespie has started 27 of his 46 games played this season, putting up stats of 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per night.

Gillespie's ability as a creator/scorer has been crucial for Phoenix, as Green hasn't been readily available for an overwhelming majority of the regular season.

Yet it's his leadership that's mostly stuck out to teammates, diving for loose balls regardless of the score and setting the tone with other Suns following suit.

“He does everything out there. He’s a warrior for us. I think he’s caught a lot of people by surprise, but nobody in this locker room," Booker said of Gillespie. "He’s been consistent since he’s been here, and I’m happy he’s on our side.”

The Suns, regardless of who was going to be available tonight, were going to have some tough sledding against a Detroit team that ranks top five in the NBA in metrics such as points allowed, blocks, steals and overall defensive efficency.

Phoenix barely lost in their prior matchup back on Jan. 15 in 108-105 fashion.

We'll see if this time can be any different.

Latest Phoenix Suns News