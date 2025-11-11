Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Pelicans

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns hope to extend their winning streak tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans are in town.

Donnie Druin

Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their starting lineup ahead of tonight's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns are winners of their last four-of-five, entering tonight on a two-game winning streak. New Orleans began the season 0-6 but enter Phoenix having won their last two-of-three.

Phoenix's starting lineup will be as follows:

  • Devin Booker
  • Grayson Allen
  • Dillon Brooks
  • Royce O'Neale
  • Mark Williams

O'Neale popped on today's injury report with an illness, though he is available.

This will be Phoenix's first game since Jalen Green re-injured his hamstring, which is expected to keep him out until the foreseeable future.

Suns coach Jordan Ott gave an update on Green ahead of action tonight:

"Obviously he's out tonight. I think where we're at right now is he's going through multiple tests to see exactly what's going on. So [he's] out tonight, we'll give you further updates when we get them, as soon as we get them," said Ott.

"He's had testing - that's where we'll be. I think it's going to be a little bit till we gather all the information. So he's obviously gone under testing.

"I think we'll take all the information that we can get at this point. When these things happen I think you look at everything. So it'll be a little bit of time. That's why we want to give some grace here, just a little bit of time till we gather all the information so we get it out to you to know exactly what's going on."

Booker hopes to continue a historically good start to the season against an undermanned Pelicans unit. His 29.3 points per night is sixth in the NBA entering tonight.

Allen has started all ten games in Phoenix's season thus far. He's one of four Suns to shoot 40% or higher from three-point land.

Williams has been key for the Suns to start the year, especially since he's been healthy. He's just shy of averaging a double-double of 13 points and 9.6 rebounds per night.

"Obviously we want to set the tone with our defensive intensity, our aggression, it's always about us. No matter who comes in here, we've had a couple of good nights in a row," Ott said pre-game.

"Just keep, keep chipping away, keep growing. It's a group. Obviously, the line will be a little bit different with Jalen (Green) out now. So, yeah, just keep progressing in the right way where we want to play.”

Opening tip is at 7:00 PM MST.

