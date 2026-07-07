Suns Reveal Why They Re-Signed Mark Williams

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns made a handful of their summer signings official this week, center Mark Williams included.

Williams was re-signed on a reported three-year, $38 million contract to return to Phoenix after spending one season with the Suns.

“Mark played a pivotal role in our team’s success last year, helping us establish an identity that we will continue to build on,” said Suns General Manager Brian Gregory in an official statement.

“His size and athleticism give him the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, and we’re excited to see him build on that progress and continue expanding his game. At 24 years old, Mark’s best basketball is in front of him and we’re thrilled that this will occur as a Sun.”

Williams played in a career-high of 60 games this past season after struggling with injuries in his previous stint with the Charlotte Hornets, who traded him to Phoenix during the 2025 NBA Draft.

When healthy, Williams provided quality starting center play in the desert. However, towards the end of the regular season injuries again began to pile up.

That, mixed with Phoenix's young center duo of Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach, made the decision on Williams highly debated ahead of free agency. Some believed the veteran experience and consistency was enough to bring him back to a Suns team looking to further their playoff hopes while others wanted to bank on the upside and development of Ighodaro and Maluach.

Williams' deal seems like one that is beneficial for both sides. Williams' $12.6 million annual salary is a nice bump from his rookie contract while the Suns still have their options open, as his contract is affordable and tradable down the line if needed.

More on his short tenure with the Suns via the team's official press release:

"Williams averaged 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds in his first season with the Suns, appearing in a career-high 60 games (55 starts). He recorded the highest single-season field percentage in Suns history (min. 250 field goals made) by making 64.4% of his attempts. Williams led the Suns with 14 double-doubles for the season and recorded eight games scoring 20-plus points including a season-high 27 points against Brooklyn on Jan. 27."

Continuity has been a major pillar for the Suns entering the 2026 offseason, and that's exactly what they're getting with Williams' presence returning for another season.