Report: 76ers Tried to Trade for Polarizing Suns Wing

PHOENIX -- After the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey on Tuesday, some more details were brought to light about the end of his tenure.

Morey reportedly unsuccessfully tried to trade for several players ahead of the trade deadline, one of which was Suns forward Ryan Dunn.

The Philly Voice's Adam Aaronson wrote about some of the players Morey targeted:

"Among other players the source said the Sixers made runs at, unsuccessfully: Naji Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks, Donte DiVincenzo of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brandon Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors and Ryan Dunn of the Phoenix Suns. None of those players were moved."

Aaronson also added that Philadelphia and Morey were interested in Chicago Bulls center and former Suns first-round pick Jalen Smith, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason and New Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey.

Is Ryan Dunn Realistic Trade Candidate for Suns?

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) shoots a three point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Although the 76ers were the ones who had reported interest in Dunn, it brings into question if he's a realistic trade candidate this summer after he fell out of the rotation in Phoenix's first-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder even as the Suns dealt with injuries.

Dunn will be heading into his third season next year, but made little improvement between his rookie and sophomore seasons, averaging less points in just about the same minutes per game.

The Suns will also likely want to play Rasheer Fleming more next season, which could cut into Dunn's minutes even more, as Dunn was already not part of the rotation when Phoenix was fully healthy.

A big need for the Suns is to add more size, so it would hurt to trade away a 6-foot-8 defensive wing, but there is always a right price especially if it's already looking difficult for him to get minutes.

The most realistic path to the Suns trading Dunn right now would not be straight up, but rather as a sweetener if it can help Phoenix land a better player while sending out more salary in addition to Dunn.

Phoenix has said it wants to keep relatively the same roster heading into next season, but there's no doubt that Dunn will have to show some improvement or he could become a serious trade candidate as early as before next season's trade deadline.

The fact that a team was interested in him could bode well for the Suns, who are eventually going to have a decision to make if they want to pick up his 2027-28 team option worth just over $5 million.

If Dunn is not traded this summer, he willl be a key player to watch in terms of his development after an underwhelming year this season.