Phoenix Suns' Biggest 2026 Gamble Starts in Las Vegas

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns packed their bags and made the near five-hour drive to Las Vegas for their annual Summer League pilgrimage.

You won't see Suns stars in the likes of Devin Booker or Dillon Brooks taking the court, as this five-game period is mostly used to begin development for younger players in either their first or second year.

Phoenix's roster for 2026 Summer League action is considered among the top in the NBA. To say this is a big window of time for the Suns is correct, but not in hopes of winning a title in Vegas.

Suns Banking On Development

Continuity might just be the word of the day, month and year within the Suns' building. After a surprise playoff push, Phoenix re-signed the likes of Jordan Goodwin, Collin Gillespie and Mark Williams ahead of free agency — bringing back valuable players that contributed across various spots and ways under the first season of head coach Jordan Ott.

“Continuity and internal development is a big key for us, and I think we're on the right track with that,” Suns general manager Brian Gregory told reporters earlier this week.

Part of the reasoning was Phoenix's lack of serious avenues to improve the team. The Suns are still working through Bradley Beal's buyout and its ramifications on the salary cap while prior trades for him and Kevin Durant buried much of their future draft pick ammo.

Koa Peat (left) with Suns GM Brian Gregory during an introductory news conference at the Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix on June 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps owner Mat Ishbia learned his lesson from swinging for the fences — at least on a major scale. The Suns still made a few splashes by trading up for Koa Peat in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft while also acquiring Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets.

Yet the biggest reason the Suns have mostly decided to run it back was their belief in their core, both old and new. The hope is for Phoenix's stars to stay healthy (something that wasn't done collectively last season) while young guys continue to make progress.

And that's what lands us in Sin City. This isn't an ordinary or prototypical Summer League for the Suns.

Phoenix taking the next step in 2026-27 largely hinges on their crew of young guns improving. The collective trio of Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Peat headline these efforts — all three of which will participate in the Suns' upcoming slew of games.

To be clear: this isn't some make-or-break period for the Suns' younger crop of players. If Peat doesn't play well, fans shouldn't throw in the towel immediately. On the other side of the coin, if Maluach dominates, we should pause before inserting him into the starting lineup.

Maluach and Fleming enter this summer with one year of NBA experience. Both have shown glimpses of the player they can become, though the Suns found it beneficial to bring their 2025 draft picks back for more run.

All eyes will be on Peat and his first unofficial taste of NBA action, too.

The Suns are in a spot where the aforementioned players need to strike a balance of continued progress/development and ability to contribute now if Phoenix is going to make the next step as a team.

The very foundation of that process is established in the dog days of summer, though this iteration of Vegas basketball carries just a bit more weight than normal.