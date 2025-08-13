adidas China trip continues for Jalen Williams With Fan Engagement Event
What a year it has been for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After rattling off 68 wins in the regular season, to the tune of a historic point differential, the best cross-conference record in NBA history, and the best record in the entire league en route to the team's first NBA Championship in June over the Indiana Pacers.
This summer has been an all-out celebration. From a parade in Bricktown to members of the roster taking the Larry O'Brien on home town tours to the money shelled out via extensions to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell and Jaylin Williams, there has been plenty to celebrate.
Thunder players have been featured in the ESPYs, late-night TV appearances, National radio shows and even gracing the cover of NBA 2K26. The latest party comes from abroad, with All-NBA forward Jalen Williams in China in partnership with Adidas.
Each day has been something new for Williams, who was mobbed by fans at the airport upon arrival, and went on an exclusive shopping trip that featured a new championship panda tee-shirt with adidas.
Most recently, Williams took part in a light show celebrating his NBA journey/championship and then he did a Q&A/games with fans and stayed longer to try to sign autographs for everyone in attendance.
Seeing the mob of people eager to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder's all-defensive member and champion after dropping 40 points in the NBA Finals just shows the reach of Williams. With the backing of adidas to facilitate these events, the Santa Clara product's Q-rating is only going to grow.
With another season that sees Williams poised to return to the All-Star squad, make another All-NBA team, on top of the Thunder in line to defend its title with a deep player run it is easy to see the Oklahoma City Thunder swingman reach superstar status sooner rather than later.
Last season, the Santa Clara product posted 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 78% at the charity stripe.
Williams will be doing multiple activation events while in China for adidas, Thunder on SI will have you covered for all the ongoings of his offseason trip.
This is not only good for Williams' individual brand, but as he continues to reach the heights of stardom, few in the NBA do, it elevates the global awareness of the small-market OKC Thunder in the process.