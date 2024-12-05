Rudy Gobert is guiding Wolves back to their defensive identity

With 8 points, a team-high 9 rebounds, a season-high 7 assists and a career-high-tying 5 steals in last night’s win, Rudy Gobert became the second player in @Timberwolves history to have a 4x5 game (pts/reb/ast/stl) with 0 turnovers. (Terrell Brandon, 2x; MR: 1/21/2001 at VAN). pic.twitter.com/FY0zyxIOrs