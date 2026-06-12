Former Wolves PG Troy Hudson Hired to Coach at Twin Cities High School

Troy Hudson, the former Timberwolves point guard who was part of the exciting Kevin Garnett-era playoff teams in the early 2000s, has been hired as an assistant coach at Minnetonka High School.

"Please help us welcome Coach Troy Hudson as our new Skippers Varsity Basketball Assistant! Troy will be a great asset to our boys basketball program and will help us continue to compete at the highest level on and off the court!" the Skippers' posted on social media Thursday night.

Hudson's NBA career spanned 11 seasons, including five with the Timberwolves from 2002-03 to 2006-07. He earned the nickname "Laker Killer" for his performance against the Lakers in the 2002-03 playoffs, when he averaged 23.5 points as the Wolves took Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal to six games in the first round.

Hudson scored 37 points and dished out 10 assists in Minnesota's Game 2 win, and he followed up with 27 points in Game 3 and 28 points in Game 4. That resulted in the Wolves signing him to a six-year, $36 million contract, but injuries limited his production, and he was bought out before the start of the 2007 season.

Hudson's son, Troy Hudson II, just wrapped up his eighth-grade year at nearby Hopkins High School, where he played on the junior varsity team. He could develop into a high-profile recruit by the time he graduates in 2030.

Hudson will work under head coach Bryce Tesdahl, who has been the head coach at Minnetonka since 2019, where he's also a physical education teacher. Tesdahl led the Skippers to the Class 4A state championship in 2024.

Tesdahl was previously the head coach and gym teacher at East Ridge and New Prague high schools, respectively, while also spending time as an assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2012 to 2015.