Summer League Could Be Joan Beringer's Launching Pad to a Breakout Year

When the Timberwolves begin Summer League play on Thursday night in Las Vegas, all eyes will be on second-year big man Joan Beringer. The Wolves didn't add a first-round pick this year, and even though early second-rounder Isaiah Evans should be fun to watch, all signs point to Beringer as the player on this summer roster who means the most to Minnesota's present and future.

Beringer, last year's 17th overall pick, doesn't turn 20 until November. Considering he didn't start seriously playing basketball until he was 14, he was always going to be a developmental project when the Wolves selected him. Despite not playing a whole lot, his first year in the organization has only added to the belief in his long-term upside.

This time last year, Beringer burst onto the scene with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 blocks in a Summer League debut that showcased his incredible athletic potential. But perhaps unsurprisingly, he never quite cracked the rotation on a Timberwolves team with Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid in the frontcourt.

Beringer played in 40 regular season games as a rookie, averaging 7.9 minutes. He played over ten minutes only seven times, including three starts. And the flashes were there. He had 13 points and was a plus-30 in his first real rotation opportunity against the Bucks in January. He put up some huge games with Iowa in the G League. And he went for a monster line of 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 blocks when the Wolves rested their starters in the final game of the regular season.

While most of it came in garbage time, Beringer's rookie season per-36-minute averages were 17.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3 blocks. He has a remarkably exciting combination of size, explosiveness, and athletic fluidity. Beringer is a rim-running center who has — at least in the G League — shown the ability to drive past opponents from the top of the key.

This year, Beringer should find more opportunity in the Wolves' rotation. Randle and Reid are both gone. If nothing else, the path is there for the young Frenchman to play when Gobert is off the floor.

Summer League is Beringer's opportunity to leave no doubt about what he can bring to the Timberwolves when the regular season rolls around. He should be in a featured role on this team alongside guys like Evans, Zyon Pullin, Enrique Freeman, Rocco Zikarsky, and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

One notable detail? Beringer is now listed at 245 pounds, up from 230 as a rookie. On paper, he should be a dominant shot-blocking, lob-catching force against this level of competition. It's also going to be interesting to see him play alongside the 7'3" Zikarsky, last year's second-round pick. Beringer could be considered the four in those lineups, which should work because of Zikarsky's ability to step out and knock down threes.

"I feel better (than I did a year ago)," Beringer said this week. "I have a lot more confidence in my game."

This summer could serve as the launching pad for Beringer into a breakout second NBA season. He's the headline attraction of this Wolves team, which will take the floor for the first time on Thursday night against the Pelicans.