Blazers Big Man Viewed as Prime Trade Candidate This Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers are in store for a critical offseason this summer. They were not able to win enough down the stretch to make the playoffs, which was their goal.
Now, they have to make some moves if they want to actually have a shot at making the playoffs in what will be a very loaded Western Conference. Trades are likely going to happen in Portland.
While the Blazers have a few guys that they would like to get rid of, one player is more likely to get moved than the rest.
Robert Williams III is the guy who is most likely to get moved, according to Bleacher Report. Williams III doesn't fit with what the Blazers are trying to build right now.
He is someone who would be a better fit with a team that is contending for a title. A team that doesn't need him to play a lot of minutes every night would be the perfect situation for him.
Williams III has had a big problem staying on the court in his career. Injuries have had a massive impact on his career. He has only played in 26 games in two seasons with Portland.
It's clear that he is not built to survive a massive number of minutes in the NBA. Portland should trade him this summer while he still has some trade value left.
If the Blazers keep him on the roster, they are just punting on the opportunity to get some draft capital in exchange for him. That would further help to build their team better than keeping him.
Joe Cronin just signed a contract extension to stay with the Blazers for a few more years. It's time for him to formulate a solid plan for the franchise to move forward in a winning direction.
The Trail Blazers are a good team when everyone is healthy. The issue is that they have a lot of guys on the roster who have trouble staying healthy.
Williams III averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
