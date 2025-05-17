Blazers Could Have All-Star on Roster Next Season
Things are looking up for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Despite missing out on the opportunity to jump into the top 10 in Monday's draft lottery, the club will still draft an elite player in one of the more (supposedly) loaded college classes in recent memory via the No. 11 pick in June's 2025 NBA Draft.
Portland finished with a respectable 36-46 record on the year, while blatantly sitting players down the season's home stretch (meaning their record could have been better, had they still been trying to win late). Young forward Toumani Camara, rookie center Donovan Clingan, and guards Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe all showed signs of growth.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers GM Believes Team Can Land Star in NBA Draft
Henderson's counting stats may have been low in his new permanent reserve role, but his shooting from the field improved and his defense stopped being quite as atrocious as it had been during his 2023-24 rookie season.
But there's one young piece, in particular, who looks like he may have All-Star upside.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian submits that 6-foot-9 forward Deni Avdija, following an incredibly encouraging final stretch during his debut season in Portland, could be take another massive leap in Year 2 with the franchise.
"All-Star? Maybe?" Fentress posits of Avdija's ceiling next year. "Avdija established himself as a force during his final 15 appearances, averaging 24.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He shot 51.5% from the field and 44.2% from long distance during that stretch."
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers' Recent Lottery History as NBA Draft Approaches
Over the course of the full year, the 24-year-old logged a career-best 16.9 points on .476/.365/.780 shooting splits, along with additional career highs of 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals a night, across 72 contests (just 54 starts).
Avdija's size and strength made him an especially tough cover for rival small forwards. His developing acumen as a distributor suggests he could become one of the most multi-dimensional threats at his position across the league. A lot still needs to happen for him to become an All-Star, but the former No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft clearly has the tools to succeed.
More Portland Trail Blazers:
Blazers' Potential Contract Options For Shaedon Sharpe Extension
Blazers Could Land $50 Million All-Star in Epic Trade Idea
Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
Blazers Star Shaedon Sharpe Reveals Major Summer Goal
Blazers Star's Viral Dunk Named Best of NBA Season
For all the latest news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.