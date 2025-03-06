Blazers Injury Report: Multiple Starters Could Miss Game vs Thunder
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday but they could be without multiple key players. The list on the initial injury report for Portland is a little concerning and could leave the Trail Blazers shorthanded against one of the best teams in the NBA.
Center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out due to a left calf strain while Dalano Banton will miss due to personal reasons. Forward Matisse Thybulle continues to be out due to a right ankle sprain and center Robert Williams III will also miss due to a left knee issue.
Forward Deni Avdija has been listed as questionable for the contest due to a left quad injury. Avdija suffered the injury in the team's loss to the Boston Celtics earlier this week.
And finally, veteran forward Jerami Grant has also been listed as questionable due to right knee tendinitis.
Both Grant and Avdija could make a big difference on the wing for the Trail Blazers in this game. Oklahoma City has plenty of firepower so the hope is that they will be able to play.
This is certainly not the type of injury report that Portland was hoping for but this team has fought in recent games. Portland remains in the hunt for a potential playoff spot so every single game counts at this point in the season.
The Trail Blazers currently own a record of 28-35 on the season, sitting in 12th place within the Western Conference standings. If Portland wants to actually compete for a playoff spot, they will need to put together a few solid weeks of basketball down the stretch of the season.
This game against the Thunder will be tough but Portland has done well against some of the better teams in the NBA. We should know closer to the start of the game tomorrow whether Portland will have either Grant or Avdija for this contest.
