Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign Big Man, Franchise Sale Update, $130 Million Extension Predicted
The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready for a new season, one which will be pivotal for the franchise as it molds how their roster will look in the foreseeable future.
One of those decisions will be whether or not to sign promising young guard Shaedon Sharpe to a contract extension.
According to an NBA writer, a $130 million deal could be headed Sharpe's way.
In other news, the Blazers signed big man Andrew Carr to a non-guaranteed deal as he joins the team during training camp.
Finally, a new update on Portland's sale was provided by a team insider.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
