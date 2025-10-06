Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign Big Man, Franchise Sale Update, $130 Million Extension Predicted

Nelson Espinal

Sep 29, 2025; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during media day at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during media day at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready for a new season, one which will be pivotal for the franchise as it molds how their roster will look in the foreseeable future.

One of those decisions will be whether or not to sign promising young guard Shaedon Sharpe to a contract extension.

According to an NBA writer, a $130 million deal could be headed Sharpe's way.

In other news, the Blazers signed big man Andrew Carr to a non-guaranteed deal as he joins the team during training camp.

Finally, a new update on Portland's sale was provided by a team insider.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers Receive Head-Turning Prediction Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Blazers' Yang Hansen Gets High Praise From Star Teammate

Blazers Predicted to Sign Young Guard to $130 Million Extension

Blazers Sign Rookie Free Agent Big Man During Training Camp

New Timeline Revealed for Blazers Sale Amid Legal Hiccup

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News