Blazers Notes: Ex-Blazer Pleads for NBA Opportunity, Portland Slammed for $160 Million Mistake, Yang Hansen Praise
While the city of Portland celebrates the return of Damian Lillard, a former Trail Blazers is currently seeking another chance on an NBA roster, begging for a training camp opportunity to prove himself.
In other news, the $160 million contract that the Blazers gave Jerami Grant is coming under fire.
Grant signed the deal when Portland was set to go under a rebuild, and since then, he hasn't met expectations or lived up to the value of the contract.
Finally, Yang Hansen has impressed during his Summer League debut and became the talk of the town in Las Vegas.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Blazers' Yang Hansen Earns Major Praise from Anonymous NBA Exec
Blazers' $160 Million Signing Named Team's Biggest Mistake
Former Blazers Forward Begs NBA for Training Camp Opportunity
Blazers GM Gets Honest About Watching Damian Lillard Play for Bucks
Blazers' Yang Hansen Named Draft's Biggest Reach by Multiple Anonymous Execs
Blazers Retail Sales Have Increased by Over 1000 Percent Since Yang Hansen Draft Selection
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.