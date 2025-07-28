Blazers Notes: Ex-Blazer Pleads for NBA Opportunity, Portland Slammed for $160 Million Mistake, Yang Hansen Praise

Nelson Espinal

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups interacts with Trail Blazers’ general manager Joe Cronin at the conclusion of a press conference before Portland plays their last season game against Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups interacts with Trail Blazers’ general manager Joe Cronin at the conclusion of a press conference before Portland plays their last season game against Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the city of Portland celebrates the return of Damian Lillard, a former Trail Blazers is currently seeking another chance on an NBA roster, begging for a training camp opportunity to prove himself.

In other news, the $160 million contract that the Blazers gave Jerami Grant is coming under fire.

Grant signed the deal when Portland was set to go under a rebuild, and since then, he hasn't met expectations or lived up to the value of the contract.

Finally, Yang Hansen has impressed during his Summer League debut and became the talk of the town in Las Vegas.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers' Yang Hansen Earns Major Praise from Anonymous NBA Exec

Blazers' $160 Million Signing Named Team's Biggest Mistake

Former Blazers Forward Begs NBA for Training Camp Opportunity

Blazers GM Gets Honest About Watching Damian Lillard Play for Bucks

Blazers' Yang Hansen Named Draft's Biggest Reach by Multiple Anonymous Execs

Blazers Retail Sales Have Increased by Over 1000 Percent Since Yang Hansen Draft Selection

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News