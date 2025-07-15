Blazers Notes: Major Free Agent Prediction, $160M Contract Named Worst in NBA, Yang Hansen Going Viral
The Portland Trail Blazers have a free agency prediction amid the craziness of the NBA offseason. An insider predicts that a new face will get his chance to compete in Portland on a non-guaranteed deal.
Additionally, a $160 million contract has been named one of the worst in the basketball world by a key insider. The deal looks out of place amid a rebuilding Portland team, and the exorbitant number doesn't match the production he has given recently.
Finally, Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen has been going viral during his time in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League. The No. 16 overall pick was involved in a cheeky post from the Trail Blazers' Twitter/X account.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Blazers Free Agent Forward Predicted to Sign Non-Guaranteed Deal
Blazers' $160 Million Contract Named One of Worst in NBA
Picture of Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Going Viral From Summer League
Blazers Won't Net Positive Return For $160 Million Star, Says Insider
Blazers Rookie Wants Picture, Autograph With Nikola Jokic
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
