Blazers Notes: Major Free Agent Prediction, $160M Contract Named Worst in NBA, Yang Hansen Going Viral

Gabe Smallson

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
The Portland Trail Blazers have a free agency prediction amid the craziness of the NBA offseason. An insider predicts that a new face will get his chance to compete in Portland on a non-guaranteed deal.

Additionally, a $160 million contract has been named one of the worst in the basketball world by a key insider. The deal looks out of place amid a rebuilding Portland team, and the exorbitant number doesn't match the production he has given recently.

Finally, Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen has been going viral during his time in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League. The No. 16 overall pick was involved in a cheeky post from the Trail Blazers' Twitter/X account.

Blazers Free Agent Forward Predicted to Sign Non-Guaranteed Deal

Blazers' $160 Million Contract Named One of Worst in NBA

Picture of Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Going Viral From Summer League

Blazers Won't Net Positive Return For $160 Million Star, Says Insider

Blazers Rookie Wants Picture, Autograph With Nikola Jokic

