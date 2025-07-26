Blazers Notes: Scoot Henderson Reaction to Dame, Jrue Holiday Recruited, Nikola Jokic Talks Yang Hansen

Nelson Espinal

Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) catches a pass during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) catches a pass during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers signed Damian Lillard this month, and players are already reacting to the signing.

Guard Scoot Henderson shared his excitement and shock about the signing as he gets ready to be mentored by a Portland great.

Additionally, guard Jrue Holiday played a key role in Lillard coming back as he recruited the All-Star.

And finally, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic answered Yang Hansen's request and praised the rookie.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Nikola Jokic Heaps Praise on Blazers' Yang Hansen, Responds to His Request

Unlikely Blazers Player Recruited Damian Lillard to Portland

Blazers News: Scott Henderson's Reaction to Damian Lillard Signing Revealed

Blazers Star Damian Lillard Consulted with Major NBA, NFL Stars On Achilles Tear

NBA Insider Questioning Blazers' Damian Lillard Signing, Direction of Franchise

Blazers Receive Major Yang Hansen Update

Damian Lillard Reveals Thinking Behind Shocking Blazers Homecoming

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News