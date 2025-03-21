Is Nikola Jokic Playing vs Blazers? Nuggets Reveal Injury Status For Star Center
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Denver Nuggets tonight as they try to keep their winning streak alive. Portland enters this game on a three-game win streak and they have vaulted themselves back into the playoff picture.
However, playing against the Nuggets won't be easy as Denver is one of the better teams in the Western Conference. But Portland may have been given a gift as Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic will miss this game due to injury.
With this news, Portland will be facing an undermanned Nuggets team. Jokic has missed the last few games due to injury and Denver has dropped some contests.
Jokic changes everything for the Nuggets while on the floor since he is the engine for their offensive attack. Denver uses Jokic as the hub on the floor and everything is directed through him.
Point guard Jamal Murray has also landed on the injury report, being listed as questionable for this game.
But Portland can't take this Nuggets team lightly with Jokic out. The Trail Blazers are fighting for their playoff lives and every single game is magnified at this point in the year.
Portland enters this contest only two games back of the final Play-In spot in the West standings. They are behind the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns as the slate of games gets going today.
The Trail Blazers hold a record of 31-39 for the season and they sit in the No. 12 spot of the standings. This team has battled back all year long and they are now in a prime position to make a playoff push if all goes well.
But they can't take their foot off the gas and will need to use these final few weeks to jump the teams ahead of them. This Portland team has fought all year and they have been much more competitive than almost anyone would have expected entering the new season.
